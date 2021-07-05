Horizon Retail Construction in Sturtevant is preparing interns for a brighter future

STURTEVANT — At Horizon Retail Construction, interns aren’t just trained to follow management’s lead on projects; they are encouraged to operate their own construction projects from beginning to end.
The internship experience is all about gaining responsible, hands-on experience, said Patrick Christensen, president of the company.
“Our goal is to give them full exposure to who we are and national experience as a general contractor touching on all parts of our programs,” Christensen said. “Because our projects are smaller and faster, we can afford the opportunity to do that.”
Horizon Retail Construction, 9999 E. Exploration Court, is one of the nation’s largest tenant improvement general construction businesses that serves multiple sectors, including retailers, healthcare, restaurants, banks and even cannabis dispensaries in states where recreational marijuana has been legalized.
Founded in 1993, the company has been offering an array of pre-construction, construction and post-construction services for their tenants. Two years later, the company introduced their yearly internship program to assist on these projects.
The types of projects and services the team focuses on include permit researching and expedition, resource management, managing construction administration and schedules, warranty and emergency services and many more.
11 interns
This summer, Horizon Retail Construction supervises a total of 11 interns, with nine of them working directly on the construction side, and two of them on the marketing team.
When it comes down to the internship, the company is focused on finding two specific qualities in their interns — problem-solving and effective communication skills.
“Everything else, such as making margins, completing jobs and writing schedules, those are mechanical skills. We think we can teach that to anybody,” said Christensen. “However, if the person naturally has the ability to manage and solve problems, over communicate by asking questions and relaying solutions, those are the qualities we’re looking at most.”
He hopes the program ensures interns pick up on those skills and build on them over time at the internship.
At the end of the internship, Christensen often extends job offers to those aligned to the company’s mission. Many current employees are former interns.
“All of my VPs started at entry level and all of them were trained internally,” said Christensen. “We’ve never recruited from other companies. We’ve only recruited and trained at the university level.”
2020 program canceled
Before lockdowns were initiated last year, Horizon Retail Construction was on the ground at career fairs, meeting with curious young leaders and setting up interviews.
Once COVID-19 hit, the company had to cut operations and cancel the summer internship programs due to the uncertainty of the virus. Even when the internship program was revived this year, management met the new hires for the first time on day one.
Despite the roadblocks, Christensen assured the company was still able to find a good batch of interns: “Our goal is always to hire good interns and be very thorough in our interview process.
“I believe it’s part of our commitment to the community and the schools to help train the future construction leaders.”