HOPE provides kindergarteners with foundation for lifelong success

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Even in the best of times, the transition to kindergarten can be a challenge. With the global COVID-19 pandemic continuing to unfold, young fledgling scholars making the transition from home to kindergarten are blazing new trails in an unprecedented time.

Aware there is no one-size-fits-all solution to the educational challenges that lie ahead for Racine families during these fast-evolving and uncertain times, HOPE Christian School is offering three choices that allow families to make the best choice for their young scholars for the 2020-21 school year with virtual, in-person and blended learning options.

“As we head into an unprecedented start to the new school year, many parents are struggling with the best option for the school-aged children, especially parents of kindergarteners,” said Katie Lambert, principal of HOPE Christian School, 3502 Douglas Ave. in Racine. “There is no ‘right’ answer, only the answer that is right for your family, but regardless of which platform your kindergartener uses this year, they are taking another step towards independence and developing their character. They will all learn different things in different ways, but they will all learn more about who they will become.”

Solid foundation important in unprecedented times