HOPE provides kindergarteners with foundation for lifelong success

RACINE — Even in the best of times, the transition to kindergarten can be a challenge. With the global COVID-19 pandemic continuing to unfold, young fledgling scholars making the transition from home to kindergarten are blazing new trails in an unprecedented time.
Aware there is no one-size-fits-all solution to the educational challenges that lie ahead for Racine families during these fast-evolving and uncertain times, HOPE Christian School is offering three choices that allow families to make the best choice for their young scholars for the 2020-21 school year with virtual, in-person and blended learning options.
“As we head into an unprecedented start to the new school year, many parents are struggling with the best option for the school-aged children, especially parents of kindergarteners,” said Katie Lambert, principal of HOPE Christian School, 3502 Douglas Ave. in Racine. “There is no ‘right’ answer, only the answer that is right for your family, but regardless of which platform your kindergartener uses this year, they are taking another step towards independence and developing their character. They will all learn different things in different ways, but they will all learn more about who they will become.”
Solid foundation important in unprecedented times
Lambert said the unprecedented times we are living in require new ways of thinking about the educational process, including a shift from the classic one-size-fits-all approach to education, with HOPE Christian School offering families a variety of learning options.
“Globally we are experiencing an historical event that will color our future,” she noted. “The impact of COVID-19 has demanded that we reset … What we know is that children need to feel safe, they need to believe that their skills and abilities will grow with effort, and they need to develop ways to cope with emotions, feelings and behaviors in different settings. These are the foundations for student success and these are areas that your child’s teacher will work to support, regardless of the learning environment you choose.”
Kindergarten paves the path for future success
Like a builder requires a solid, firm foundation for construction, a child requires a solid foundation for building lifelong success.
“Early childhood education is important and has been found to have positive effects and sets the foundation for high school graduation rates, college attendance rates and adult self-esteem,” Lambert explained. “This is because kids learn so much more than academics in their early schooling. At HOPE Christian School we are committed to providing opportunities for children to learn independence and begin to form their identities. The power of kindergarten is not in the standards that are taught but in the social development that will shape who they become. These lessons happen through group and independent learning opportunities and they can happen virtually or face-to-face.”
Now enrolling for 2020-21 school year
HOPE Christian School is now enrolling in Racine for the 2020-21 school year, offering “Your Child’s Education. Your Choice” virtual, in-person and blended learning options. The first day of school is Friday, Aug. 21 for Grades 5-8 and Wednesday, Aug. 26 for Grades K5-4.
HOPE Christian School offers free tuition options and free transportation. Each scholar is issued a Chromebook for their use throughout the school year.
To learn more, call 262-800-9021 or visit https://bit.ly/3i5iAc.
