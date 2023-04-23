RACINE — Hope City Church has completed its seventh annual “Hope Week” charity event.

Hope Week, April 14 to April 23, saw hundreds of church members volunteer at organizations throughout Racine, including The Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization (HALO), 2000 DeKoven Ave. Unit 1, and the Hospitality Center, 614 Main St,.

Members also served at local schools, and the Racine police and fire departments.

Damica Bell, executive director of administration and connection for Hope City Church, said the congregation’s vision has always been: “In the city and for the city.”

“It’s been an incredible way to love and support our community and really just share in that vision,” she said.

During the 10 days of Hope Week, the church estimated that it clocked more than 1,000 volunteer hours across nearly 30 events.

“It’s a core part of our church’s mission,” Tylre Butler, pastor for Hope City Church, said. “Racine is where I was born and raised ... so this is home to me. It just makes sense to love our city and serve our city and to be what we would say ‘the hands and feet of Jesus.’ We want to see our city prosper.”

Butler said the church does charitable acts around the city every month, not just during Hope Week.

Mike Pace, executive facilities director for Hope City, has been a part of the church since it first began in 2016.

He participated in his first event of the week on Thursday, helping give out food at the Hospitality Center, but he was planning to join more projects by the end of the week.

“You always want to give back to your community,” Pace said. “It’s just something that makes you feel good. If you’ve been blessed with good things, you always wanna give back.”

