As the Easter Bunny gets ready to deliver treats on Sunday, egg hunts and other family activities are offered in this area:

Easter egg hunt

Thursday, April 6: Racine Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services will host a community egg hunt for ages 14 and younger from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive in Racine. There will be an egg hunt, games, children’s activities and food. Starting times for the egg hunts are: 5 p.m. for children ages 5 and younger; 5:30 p.m. for ages 6 to 9; and 6 p.m. for ages 10 to 14. Admission is free. For more information, call the King Center at 262-636-9237.

‘The Great Easter Egg Hunt’

Saturday, April 8: The Kenosha County Teen Task Force is hosting “The Great Easter Egg Hunt” from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave. on Kenosha’s lakefront. The egg hunt, for ages 13 and younger, starting at noon (doors open at 11:30 a.m.), will feature four Golden Eggs with special prizes inside. Food will be available for purchase. The Kenosha Public Library Bookmobile will also be at the event. Bring your camera to take a photo with the Easter Bunny. The cost is $2 per person.

‘Country Bunny’ fun

Friday-Saturday, April 7-8: Apple Holler, 5006 S. Sylvania Ave. in Yorkville, hosts its “Country Bunny” activities, at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. or noon. Activities include interactive storytelling, a Country Bunny Express train ride, Bunnyville egg hunt, pictures with the Country Bunny, a goody bag, visits with farmyard animals, an Easter cookie, apple cider and what Apple Holler calls “Farm Park fun.” The cost is $15 per person. Reservations are required; go to appleholler.com or call 262-884-7100.

Zoo Eggstravaganza

Saturday, April 8: The Racine Zoo’s annual Eggstravaganza runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.

People are invited to gather the little ones and enjoy an Easter-themed day. Children can bring their own basket for a hunt for “cluck-cluck doors” throughout the zoo to collect candy, and stop by the trunk hunt with local businesses handing out goodies. Activities will include cookie and egg decorating and egg crafts. Photos with the Easter Bunny will be available for $5 and there will be creature features, bounce houses and $2 choo train rides. The event is free, with zoo admission of $11 for adults, $10 for seniors (62 and older) and $9 for ages 3-15. There is no charge for ages 2 and younger.

Natural egg dyes

Saturday, April 8: The Kenosha Civil War Museum’s Resource Center, 5400 First Ave., will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 8, for a free Family Activity Day. Visitors are welcome to come and use natural dyes to decorate Easter eggs. Egg dyes will be made from beets, turmeric, blueberries, red cabbage and chili powder.

A day of Easter fun

Saturday, April 8: A day of family-friendly Easter events, hosted by local organizations, takes place on Saturday, April 8, in Wind Lake.

The Wind Lake Lions Club will host a Breakfast with Easter Bunny at 9 a.m. at Norway Town Hall, 6419 Heg Park Road. Tickets cost $3 in advance through Norway Parks & Recreation or $5 at the door.

Easter games provided by Norway Lutheran Church youth will take place at 10:30 a.m. on the church grounds, 6321 Heg Park Road. Coffee will be provided by NLC Outreach.

An Easter egg hunt — including three golden eggs with a special prize — starts at 11:30 a.m. at Colonel Heg Memorial Park, 6300 Heg Park Road.

Several local organizations have come together to create a special family-friendly event for all ages.

Easter egg hunt

Saturday, April 8: The egg hunt starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 8, in the Living Faith Church west parking lot and courtyard, 2915 Wright Ave. in Racine. There will also be cookie decorating, crafts and a visit from the Easter Bunny. Admission is free.

Downtown Candy Hop

Saturday, April 22: From noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, more than 25 Downtown Racine businesses will pass out candy. There is also a scavenger hunt for kids. Maps of the event are available at Downtown Racine Corp., 245 Main St. This is a free event.