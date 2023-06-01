Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

KENOSHA — The free folk music hootenanny gathering is back on Friday, June 2.

The free event, open to everyone, is 7 to 10 p.m. at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. on Kenosha’s lakefront.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

“As we continue to carry on the tradition started by Marialyce Kornkven over 30 years ago, please bring an acoustic instrument or your voice,” said organizers Kristin Kornkven and Bob Estes. “We have the music books and music stands. Everyone is welcome.”

“It’s June, time for our annual musical road trip,” they said. “We can visit places like the ‘Abilene,’ ‘The Fields of Athenry’ or the ‘Streets of London’; ride the ‘Colorado Trail,’ hop on the ‘Rock Island Line,’ climb to the ‘Top of Old Smokey’ and do some ‘Hard Travelin’’ —or even hitchhike with ‘Me And Bobby McGee.’

“Maybe we’ll go to the ‘Banks of the Ohio’ or take in the ‘Roseville Fair’ and when we are tired of traveling, we’ll go ‘Rolling Home’ and ‘The Green, Green Grass of Home.’ Many, many possibilities. We’ll also have a chance to play many of our old favorites and any song that you might want to share.”

For more information or updates, “like” Kenosha Hootenanny on Facebook.

If you have any questions, email or call (or text) Kristin Kornkven at 262-237-2941.