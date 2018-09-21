DOVER — Laurens Vellekoop was a career member of the U.S. Army. He enlisted in 1975, the same year the Vietnam War ended, and continued to serve until 1997.
He was deployed as an adviser to the Kuwait Army when the Iraqi military made a surprise invasion of Kuwait on Aug. 2, 1990. It was the outbreak of the Gulf War, also known as Operation Desert Storm. Vellekoop was captured and remained in Iraqi captivity until Dec. 9, 1990.
Vellekoop, now 61 and living in Pleasant Prairie, doesn’t like talking about those 130 days he spent as a prisoner of war. But, he was still one of more than 60 veterans who attended a ceremony on Friday at Wisconsin Veterans Home at Union Grove, 21425 Spring St.
A Chair of Honor, also known as a Missing Man Chair, was being unveiled. It’s one of hundreds of similar chairs set up at hundreds of sites around the nation — from high schools to athletic stadiums to museums to veterans’ facilities — made with jet-black material, bearing the POW/MIA insignia.
No one ever sits in a Chair of Honor. They are left permanently empty, representing the soldiers who were taken captive or went missing and never returned.
The driving force behind setting up Chairs of Honor is Rolling Thunder, Inc., a nonprofit with 90 nationwide chapters dedicated to the cause of educating the public and elected officials about the soldiers who were left behind, living or deceased, as well as related POW/MIA and veterans’ causes.
“Our goal is to bring them all home,” said Willie Lee, the president of Rolling Thunder Wisconsin Chapter 2.
The Mission
In August, the remains of another 55 soldiers were “repatriated,” or returned to American soil, after being recovered from North Korea.
Recovery efforts have picked up since diplomatic relations between the U.S. and Vietnam and North Korea have improved in the past decades, but there are still approximately 80,000 soldiers who are still unaccounted for, according to the U.S. Defense Department’s POW/MIA Accounting Agency.
Every year, Rolling Thunder organizes a nationwide motorcycle ride, the First Amendment Demonstration Run to Washington, D.C. The ride, formerly known as the “Rolling Thunder Run to the Wall,” aims to bring topics related to POW/MIA soldiers to the attention of national leaders.
“(It is) a reminder to our government to say bring them home,” said Steve Nelson, an Army veteran and Rolling Thunder member from Milwaukee.
In 2018, an estimated 500,000 bikers took part in the First Amendment Demonstration Run.
On Friday, which also was POW/MIA Recognition Day, state Rep. Peter Barca, D-Kenosha, called for a Chair of Honor to be placed at the State Capitol.
“There is never enough we can do to recognize the sacrifices of all who serve our country in uniform, but these actions attempt to demonstrate our commitment,” Barca said in a statement. “The POW/MIA motto is ‘You Are Not Forgotten’ and with this memorial we continue to strive to honor our obligation. We will never forget.”
‘To remember’
More than 75 people packed into a basement room of Boland Hall at Wisconsin Veterans Home at Union Grove for Friday’s dedication ceremony.
Residents of the Veterans Home filled the honor guard alongside Rolling Thunder members, patriotic songs were sung, and former Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Ray Boland, for whom the building is named, spoke.
The Chair of Honor, the third one that Rolling Thunder Wisconsin Chapter 2 has installed, was then placed in a well-traveled hallway connecting two of the buildings on Wisconsin Veterans Home at Union Grove’s campus. The chair sits on top of a raised wooden platform with two panels that read “Their duty was to serve” and “Our duty is to remember.”
The chair represents “the missing man himself,” Nelson said. “The chair is a symbol of never forgetting.”
“These ceremonies are really important, to keep the focus on programs that we rely on to repatriate those left behind,” Venekoop said.
The chair is flanked on the right by set of panels, listing the numbers of those left behind at different conflicts. On the opposite side, there is a display case filled with 43 dog tags, one for each of the three POWs and 40 MIAs officially listed from Wisconsin who never made it home. Each of their names, accompanied by a bell’s toll, were read during the ceremony.
“For our members here, our hope is for them to take the time to remember those who did not survive. It’s a chance for our members to remember and to heal, because they did survive,” said Randy Nitschke, the Wisconsin Veterans Home at Union Grove commandant and a Navy veteran who served in the Gulf of Tonkin during the Vietnam War. “I have friends and family who wouldn’t be alive if it weren’t for another soldiers’ sacrifice.”
“It’s humbling to be at ceremonies like this,” Vellekoop added. “These are really important, to keep the focus on programs that we rely on to repatriate those left behind.”
