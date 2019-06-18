{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE COUNTY — The following Racine County law enforcement officers have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Racine Police Department:

  • John Harms, Nov. 18, 1918
  • Alvin B. Christensen, July 13, 1930
  • Jacob A. Mauer, April 28, 1931
  • Harry C. Breheim, Aug. 26, 1933
  • John H. Anderson, March 10, 1935
  • Frank F. Lenzke, May 13, 1936
  • Arthur Lindstron, Feb. 12, 1951
  • Lester McEahern, May 5, 1956
  • Harold Worden, Aug. 25, 1955
  • James J. Hantschel, May 15, 1963
  • Fred W. Lenzke, Feb. 15, 1967
  • James R. Fine, Jan. 1, 1974
  • John D. Hetland, June 18, 2019

Burlington Police Department:

  • Hubert W. Schenning, Feb. 9, 1935
  • Anthony G. Eilers, Feb. 5, 1962

Racine County Sheriff's Office:

  • Arthur Gehard Herman, May 15, 1920
  • Henry Denman, June 25, 1953
  • George W. Hansen, June 18, 1953

