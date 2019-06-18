RACINE COUNTY — The following Racine County law enforcement officers have lost their lives in the line of duty.
Racine Police Department:
- John Harms, Nov. 18, 1918
- Alvin B. Christensen, July 13, 1930
- Jacob A. Mauer, April 28, 1931
- Harry C. Breheim, Aug. 26, 1933
- John H. Anderson, March 10, 1935
- Frank F. Lenzke, May 13, 1936
- Arthur Lindstron, Feb. 12, 1951
- Lester McEahern, May 5, 1956
- Harold Worden, Aug. 25, 1955
- James J. Hantschel, May 15, 1963
- Fred W. Lenzke, Feb. 15, 1967
- James R. Fine, Jan. 1, 1974
- John D. Hetland, June 18, 2019
Burlington Police Department:
- Hubert W. Schenning, Feb. 9, 1935
- Anthony G. Eilers, Feb. 5, 1962
Racine County Sheriff's Office:
- Arthur Gehard Herman, May 15, 1920
- Henry Denman, June 25, 1953
- George W. Hansen, June 18, 1953
