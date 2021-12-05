Honored as Wisconsin's 'safest city,' Waterford residents may pay more to beef up their police force

TOWN OF WATERFORD — The community recently honored as the safest in Wisconsin may soon ask residents to pay higher taxes to expand the police department.

The Waterford Police Department is urging town board members to hold a referendum seeking public approval to spend $150,000 a year to hire another full-time police officer.

The referendum would authorize tax increases to pay for the additional police manpower, if town officials are unable to find funds within the town’s current yearly budget of $3.2 million.

Waterford Town Board members are scheduled to consider the matter at their Dec. 13 board meeting.

Costs

In the town’s annual budget of $3.2 million, town residents currently pay property taxes totaling $1.9 million a year.

The police department operates on a budget of $1.2 million a year, which funds nine full-time patrol officers as well as six part-timers, four reservists and other resources.

Officers patrol both the town and the neighboring Village of Waterford. The department gets about $900,000 a year in funding from the town and another $300,000 from the village.

Will a vote happen? Maybe

Board members said they are undecided about moving forward with the referendum.

Trustee Dale Gauerke said he hopes that police officials will provide more details on why expansion is needed in the police department.

Gauerke said state-imposed tax caps restrict the town’s ability boost revenue for needed services. He doubts that officials could find funding for another police officer by cutting spending somewhere else in the town’s budget.

“It’d be pretty difficult to find,” he said.

Trustee Teri Nicolai said although she trusts police department officials about the need for more manpower, she is holding off on making a decision until hearing more about the proposal.

“There’s a lot of studying to do,” Nicolai said.

Duties and responses

According to the department’s monthly reports of activity, the department averages about 24 calls a day for service, split somewhat evenly between the two municipalities.

The town has about 6,300 residents, and the village has about 5,400.

Earlier this year, a private group that researches and promotes safety and security honored Waterford — the town and village combined — as the safest community in Wisconsin. The group, known as Safewise, compiles its yearly rankings using a formula that includes crime statistics and population in municipalities that are mid-sized or larger.

Waterford has not recorded a major violent crime in many years and has a relatively low rate of other crimes. In recent memory, the most serious incident occurred in March when two men from Milwaukee were charged with stealing a woman’s car at gunpoint.

Last month, police reported 271 calls that included two incidents of drunken driving, one domestic abuse, one shoplifting and one weapons violation for which details were not immediately available.

In a presentation Nov. 8 to the town board, police Sgt. John Nelson told trustees that officials hope to hire another full-time officer to patrol the town during the nighttime second shift.

Nelson said the department is experiencing increased demands for service, including incidents of domestic violence, mental health issues and other calls that typically require more than one officer to respond.

“Those are big calls,” he said.

Nelson also told the town board that more police manpower is needed to keep up with the demands of a community that is experiencing growth both in new residents and new businesses.

“None of this is bad. It’s good,” he said. “It’s a growing thing.”

Police Chief Matt Johnson and other department officials could not be reached for comment about the proposed referendum to expand their department.

