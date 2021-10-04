Homicide clearance rate in Wisconsin ranks near top in nation, and Racine County outranks state average

“What we’ve been seeing post-George Floyd is that residents in larger cities may not view the police very well, which means they don’t come forward with information that could be used in an investigation,” Piza said. “There isn’t a quick fix for that issue either, it’s going to take sustained effort and communication between police and community to bridge that gap over time.”

More than 80% of the homicide victims in Milwaukee over the last six years have been black, according to the Milwaukee Homicide Review Commission. The city is about 39% black, according to the U.S. Census.

Dane County, home to the state’s second-largest city of Madison, saw only 102 homicides between 2011-2020, with a clearance rate of about 79%.

“Despite increases in some larger cities, police have generally been successful at reducing violence the last few decades,” Piza said. “Law Enforcement is able to solve more murders in some areas just because there are fewer of them relative to the population than there were 50 years ago.”

The homicide clearance rate in Wisconsin outside of Milwaukee sits at over 86%, according to The Badger Project’s investigation. That would be higher than any state but Maine, which has the highest clearance rate in the country.