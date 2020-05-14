Homeless shelter moves clients to hotels amid COVID-19 pandemic

“Since the (shelter) building would have been empty for a period of time, it made sense, since they needed an isolation center, for HALO to allow it to be used for that purpose,” Lorenzen said.

Lorenzen praised the collaborative public-private partnership — Racine County, the City of Racine, private contractors, HALO volunteers and others — that came together to reconfigure the shelter into a temporary COVID-19 isolation center.

Hope Otto, director of the Racine County Human Services Department, expressed her appreciation to HALO for their active role partnering with county in its COVID response initiatives.

“We found that HALO was a great partner to work with for establishing our isolation center,” she said. “It’s something that we would hope to not have to use … to quarantine … but in the probably likely event that we do it’s nice to have the (HALO) facility available.”

Otto said the isolation center, to be operated by Racine County, is set up for 14 beds, with built-in flexibility for expansion to meet growing needs for COVID-19 quarantine isolation housing as they may arise. An opening date has not been announced.