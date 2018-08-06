RACINE COUNTY — “Developing, promoting and supporting a continuum of services for the homeless and at-risk populations of Racine County.” That’s Ron Thomas’ credo for the Continuum of Care, the umbrella organization that oversees dozens of homelessness aid and prevention groups across the county.
As the CoC’s president, Thomas wants that credo, or something like it, to become the new mission statement for the Continuum of Care as it looks at restructuring over the next few months.
Its goals of preventing and ending homelessness won’t change, but how services are delivered might.
On July 20, the organization hosted one of its largest meetings at the Siena Retreat Center, 5635 Erie St., for the Strategic Plan Kickoff. Sixty people attended. Usually, only about 20 or 30 show up for monthly meetings at United Way of Racine County, 2000 Domanik Drive.
And while the Continuum plans to look inward, any changes to the CoC — large or small — are still a long way away.
What is the CoC?
In 1993, there wasn’t much organization to Racine County’s anti-homelessness effort. Back then, it was focused around the REST Program, a homeless shelter that rotated between seven church basements seven nights a week.
Things changed in 2005 when a warehouse at 2000 DeKoven Ave. was converted into the year-round HALO shelter. At the time, Thomas and his colleagues thought it would be the “end-all, be-all” for homeless shelters in Racine. After nearly 15 years, that hasn’t proven to be the case.
Thomas has been there since the beginning.
“I can’t say enough about how we need others to step up,” he said. “We need new blood … by expanding our ranks, that’s the direction we have to go.”
Since funds are limited, and cuts continue having to be made, an influx of new people and money could be a boon for each group involved.
“We need everybody,” Thomas said, desiring more for-profit and health care-related partners. “There hasn’t been a lot of new faces.”
The CoC, like its name suggests, is supposed to be a continuum.
If everything works like it is supposed to, the homeless shelters (HALO, Women’s Resource Center, SAFE Haven, etc.) work to move people into more stable housing situations. Simultaneously, other agencies (Racine Vocational Ministry, UW-Extension, etc.) help find employment opportunities, while others connect clients with medical assistance, child care or anything else they might need to get back on their feet.
Prevention groups (Feather-a-Nest, Racine/Kenosha Community Action Agency, etc.) work to keep people from ever falling into homelessness, or falling back into it, as is oftentimes the case — about 15 percent of people who exited homelessness from 2014-15 were homeless again within two years, according to the Institute for Community Alliances.
Many people receive support from several of these organizations.
“Nobody comes to crisis because of one issue,” said Curt Pruitt, Racine County’s community resource navigator. “People come to crisis because of a laundry list of issues.”
Things are already changing in 2018 because of “coordinated entry.” Coordinated entry is a mandated program by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, requiring the programs that HUD funds to keep an electronic record of every person they serve.
The goal is for this information to be used to better coordinate services and provide additional information about what programs are (or aren’t) succeeding. It can also be used to identify which people need which services the most through objective, computerized means.
The road ahead
So, what’s the plan?
That’s exactly the question Thomas, and more than a dozen other leaders, are trying to answer.
Across eight meetings, the planning team will begin laying out a “strategic planning process” that will streamline services and minimize wasted work — if it is successful. They’ve set the unofficial deadline of the end of the year to have their plan completely laid out.
“This is something we’ve been waiting for and talking about for quite a while,” Thomas said. “We all have to be working together.”
At the moment, several organizations look to fulfill similar needs. Thomas wants to prevent that, whether by encouraging similar groups to work together or to get them to more effectively divide their resources.
“We need to be as coordinated as possible. Where is there overlap? Where is there need? Where are the challenges? And, if nothing else, that should pull us all together,” Thomas said. “There’s a lot of challenges that are involved.”
One of Thomas’ major goals is for Racine to become “self-sufficient,” to not rely on state or national money to stay afloat — even when times get, like HALO’s “crisis” earlier this year — and for the county to be in control of its own resources.
“My opinion is we need to focus on Racine,” he said.
“Nobody comes to crisis because of one issue,” said Curt Pruitt, Racine County’s community resource navigator. “People come to crisis because of a laundry list of issues.”. - say what? Comes to crisis? Someone got themselves a patronage position. Comes to crisis....hey, crisis, I'm here!!! Wow. This guy gets my tax money? Must be buddies with the County Exec
Racine better get with the program and ramp up the ability to deal with the homeless on an epic scale once the City legalizes pot.
The taxes from Denver's cannabis sales built an SRO complex that helps those that can help themselves. Sorry, you don't get how taxes can work.
There is no doubt that there is a community need - also no doubt that, regardless of the CoC efforts, the many factions with the desire to address the needs are often un-coordinated, at best, often with conflicting or competing goals. This task of reorganization will be huge - much like herding cats - unless, or until, all the "players" agree on a common set of goals. But first, whats the cause? To move people from a homeless situation to some transitional housing is honorable and worthy, still without addressing the root cause, may only be a temporary fix. What is a bit baffling is that there are numerous community "models" that are working - Chicago (Pacific Garden Mission), Milwaukee (Milwaukee Rescue Mission) and St. Paul (Union Gospel Mission) that transform lives in an integrated way... perhaps CoC and associates might take a look at these successes and longevity and recognize ways that, in the upcoming reorganization, would also be transformative for Racine's situation. No offense intended, just observations of the current situation and contrasts to other alternatives. Doing the same things over and over and hoping for a different outcomes is, well, you know the punchline....
Those that you've listed have don't nothing to reduce homelessness. They've been there to proslytize to homeless folks and are made to sit through videos of Protestant dogma. They are moot in the shelter system. The rescue mission doesn't participate in Milwaukees homeless continuum.
