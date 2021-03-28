Homeless get their COVID-19 vaccines in a special popup clinic at HALO

RACINE — Some of Racine’s most vulnerable citizens are a little less vulnerable now.
Ascension All Saints Hospital conducted its first popup COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday by delivering much-needed protection to the city’s homeless population.
Inside the HALO homeless shelter on Racine’s south side, more than two-dozen homeless men and women received a vaccination that some had begun to question they would ever get.
Dwayne Baker, 45, said he felt “safer” after receiving his shot, and he was grateful to health care workers for taking the initiative to find him.
“I was wondering when would they come to places like this,” Baker said. “Or, are they coming?”
Clinic organizers said they recognized that, despite offering COVID vaccines at the hospital and other Ascension facilities, the health care provider needed to take extra steps to reach and inoculate the homeless.
With little transportation or other resources, those experiencing homelessness often face special barriers to accessing such basic necessities as health care.
Nichole Gladney, community outreach and engagement director for Ascension, said the health care provider is determined to care for the homeless, who she said might not otherwise ever get their COVID vaccines.
Ascension has plans to conduct similar popup clinics at other Racine-area locations to be announced later, and will return to HALO April 17 to administer second doses to those who received their initial shots Saturday.
Gladney said she was delighted to see so many men and women turn out Saturday for the special four-hour clinic at HALO.
“This is exactly the model that we want,” she said. “We are taking our work in-community, where people live, work and play.”
A total of 28 people received their first doses of the two-shot vaccine Saturday against the contagious upper respiratory virus, which has infected more than 575,000 people in Wisconsin and killed 6,500.
HALO officials said they were thrilled to host the COVID-19 popup clinic.
Located at 2000 DeKoven Ave., the shelter can accommodate up to 120 men, women and children — more in emergency situations. Known officially as Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization, it is the largest homeless shelter in Racine County.
With temporary occupancy limits in place to control the spread of coronavirus, some HALO clients were bussed in for Saturday’s vaccination clinic from nearby motels and other off-site housing facilities. Organizers also extended invitations to the Women’s Resource Center and HOPE Center — other agencies that serve the homeless.
Jeanette Fiorita, spokeswoman for the HALO center, said she was impressed that Ascension was willing to bring staff and resources to the shelter. She called it “an amazing partnership” between the shelter and the health care provider.
Fiorita said residents were excited when they heard that they would be receiving COVID-19 vaccinations on site.
“They feel like people care about them,” she said. “It shows that the community is coming together.”
Homeless shelter residents are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines under the state’s eligibility for those living in “congregate living facilities,” which also includes nursing homes and employer-based housing.
The clinic operated from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, with eight nurses and other staff from Ascension setting up a makeshift operation inside the first floor at HALO.
Nurse practitioner Tina Lovely said she was happy to be administering vaccinations there, especially knowing that she was promoting COVID-19 safeguards among a particularly vulnerable population.
“It’s kind of humbling, because I am potentially saving lives,” Lovely said.
Those who turned out for their vaccinations received the same treatment as others in more traditional health care settings. They met with an Ascension staff member to learn about the process, then got a vaccination in their arms, then spent 15 minutes in recovery before being discharged.
Some did not wish to discuss the experience, but others said they were grateful to get their shots.
“It feels good just to be a little safer,” 31-year-old Reggie Campbell said.
Judy Peck, 82, said she has a daughter who had been pushing her to get vaccinated. Peck said she hopes that her being vaccinated will encourage others she knows to do the same, making their own contribution to getting the pandemic under control.
“It’s so important — it really is,” she said. “It doesn’t hurt, and all it does is help everyone around you.”
Baker pumped both fists in the air after getting his vaccination. Walking around un-vaccinated previously had left him feeling vulnerable and exposed, he said.
Knowing that he now has the same protection as other people left Baker feeling fortunate, self-assured, even a little patriotic.
“It feels like America,” he said. “It feels like home.”
