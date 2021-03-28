Homeless get their COVID-19 vaccines in a special popup clinic at HALO

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jeanette Fiorita, spokeswoman for the HALO center, said she was impressed that Ascension was willing to bring staff and resources to the shelter. She called it “an amazing partnership” between the shelter and the health care provider.

Fiorita said residents were excited when they heard that they would be receiving COVID-19 vaccinations on site.

“They feel like people care about them,” she said. “It shows that the community is coming together.”

Homeless shelter residents are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines under the state’s eligibility for those living in “congregate living facilities,” which also includes nursing homes and employer-based housing.

The clinic operated from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, with eight nurses and other staff from Ascension setting up a makeshift operation inside the first floor at HALO.

Nurse practitioner Tina Lovely said she was happy to be administering vaccinations there, especially knowing that she was promoting COVID-19 safeguards among a particularly vulnerable population.

“It’s kind of humbling, because I am potentially saving lives,” Lovely said.