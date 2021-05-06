 Skip to main content
Homebound but still need a COVID shot? Here's how to get vaccinated at home
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Paraguay Elderly

A nurse administers an AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to an elderly patient at "Santo Domingo" senior home Asuncion, Paraguay, Saturday, April 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)

 Jorge Saenz

RACINE — It is now possible to request an in-home COVID-19 vaccination in Racine County.

Through a partnership with Ascension Health and Hometown Pharmacy, the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Racine County is scheduling medical professionals to visit the homes of the homebound to administer vaccinations.

According to the City of Racine Public Health Department: “If you or a loved one are homebound in Racine County and would like to schedule an in-home vaccination appointment, call 262-636-3200.”

This announcement follows lagging numbers of those seeking COVID-19 vaccinations at public forums, as health leaders try to branch out and reach underserved populations that have to date been less likely to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

This week, Racine County surpassed 2 out of every 5 residents having received at least one vaccine dose, according to state data.

If you are homebound in Racine County and would like to schedule an in-home vaccine, call us today! Si usted vive en el...

Posted by Aging and Disability Resource Center of Racine County on Thursday, May 6, 2021
Concerned about COVID-19?

