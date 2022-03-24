Home values are skyrocketing in Racine, higher than all but one state municipality

RACINE — The values of homes in Wisconsin are increasing at staggering rates, especially in southeastern Wisconsin.

Among the Badger State’s 100 most populous municipalities, Racine’s home values have increased at the second-fastest rate in the last five years, according to a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum.

From 2016-2021, the median real estate value of homes in the City of Racine (which has a population of approximately 78,000) increased by 68.5%; so, if a City of Racine home was worth $175,000 in 2016, it likely is now worth $294,875.

The only Wisconsin city with a faster appreciation in home values than Racine was the City of New Richmond, which has a population of less than 10,000, and is located across the Mississippi River from also-growing Minneapolis-St. Paul. New Richmond saw a 70.5% increase. In third place was the City of Milwaukee, which had an increase of 65.5%.

In the City of Kenosha, the increase was 43.5%, which is still above the state average.

The median value of single-family properties transferred statewide increased from $126,500 in 2016 to $170,000 in 2021, an increase of 34.4%, according to the WPF.

The rate of home sales also increased. As the WPF reported: “At a statewide level, the total number of transfers roughly held steady from calendar 2016 to 2018, ticked down slightly in 2019, then increased 5.5% in 2020 and 11% in 2021.”

What's driving the rise?

Multiple factors are driving the fast rise in home values, said Scott Grundy, who is a member of the South Shore Realtors Association Board of Directors.

The two primary prongs are a lack of homes going on the market and recent rises in construction costs that have prevented some from building new homes. Both of those factors feed into the other. For many families, it’s too expensive right now to build their dream home, so they aren’t putting their own home on the market.

“People are not listing their homes because they’re not finding the upside home or the step-up home,” Grundy said.

As a result, the limited homes going on the market have asking prices that would have been unforeseeable five or 10 years ago. It’s common for would-be homebuyers to offer $20,000 over the asking price, only to be beat out by someone offering $30,000 and who says the sale of the home isn’t contingent on an inspection.

As a result, setting the right asking price and making the right offers “is a guessing game,” according to Grundy.

The housing market has slowed a bit, but not much, in recent months.

In January 2021, there were 4,780 home sales in Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin Realtors Association. That rose to 9,575 in June 2021, the seventh-highest monthly total in more than 15 years.

The first two months of 2022 in Wisconsin saw more home sales (4,644 and 4,300, respectively) in those two months than in any of the 15 Januarys and Februarys prior, except for 2021 (4,780 and 4,514).

In Racine, however, that hot market is getting hotter. In no year since 2007 — the furthest back the WRA’s publicly available data goes — have more than 169 homes sold in Racine County in January and never more than 188 in February. In 2022, both of those marks were surpassed: 171 in January and 211 in February.

It’s a far cry from the beginning of the 2010s when housing prices were bottoming out. In 2007, the median home sale price was $160,000 in Racine County. It fell to $107,000 in 2011, then $106,000 in 2012. It didn’t surpass $160,000 again until 2018, but has been above $200,000 since 2020.

Spring and summer are when the majority of home buying is done in the U.S. Grundy said he is hoping that when more houses come on the market in the coming months, the market will stabilize.

He added that fear of the Federal Reserve Board raising interest rates pushed many to buy homes in the past couple years, hoping to become property owners while interest rates were low. Mortgage rates are rising now and expected to continue in that direction, which will likely slow home-buying this year.

On a 30-year fixed rate mortgage for those with a credit rating between 680 and 740, according to data tracking from Zillow, the average mortgage rate in Wisconsin is 4.63%. In April 2021, that percentage hovered around 2.8%. In March 2020, the rate was around 3.71%.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.