Home sweet Jaramillo: After serving friends delicious dishes for years, Racine couple opens first restaurant

RACINE — For many people, the Jaramillo residence was like a second home.

Every Sunday for the past three-plus years, Bri and Reuben Jaramillo invited family and friends to their home to enjoy brunch cooked by the couple.

As time went on, those guests started asking the couple if they could pay to have dishes specially made for them. The demand was so great that the couple revved up their first food truck, Jaramillo's Home Cook'n, last summer.

Needing more space and wanting a home base, the Jaramillos opened a brick-and-mortar restaurant at 301 Hamilton St., occupied by Gato's restaurant before it closed in October.

Since its soft opening in late January, the restaurant has seen those very same house guests come through in support, as well as customers old and new.

It's a dream come true for Reuben to open a restaurant, but it's also a dream for Bri to watch it all flourish.

"I could wish upon him a million stars, and this would be what I'd want him to do," Bri said, getting emotional. "You know, if I could support him anyway, building his dream, then that's what I would do."

Thanks, Grandma

The restaurant serves, as Reuben puts it, "just street food; comfort food." Its most popular dishes include traditional birria and steak tacos, but Reuben also whips up tacos al pastor, which are pork tacos made with a spicy sauce and topped with pineapples.

But the customers inside the quaint hole-in-the-wall place speak for the quality of the food. "I wanted to know what the hype was," said Anita Garcia, who was eating an early lunch with her daughter Lisa when a reporter stopped by earlier this month. "And it's amazing … it's all authentic and real."

More info Visit "Jaramillo's Home Cook'n" on Facebook at bit.ly/3uH6rhy. To place an order, call 262-456-0085. The restaurant is open: Tuesdays: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

8 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

8 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturdays: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

8 a.m.-3 p.m. Closed on Mondays, Wednesdays and Sundays

Reuben, the oldest child in his family, first learned how to cook as his grandmother's shadow in the kitchen.

"He was just a grandma's boy, literally spoiled to death by his grandma. And so she had him in his kitchen. And from that, he grew a passion for (cooking)," Bri said.

When his grandma moved to Texas, Reuben took to the kitchen, recreating her recipes as well as experimenting with his own. His friends constantly told him to start his own restaurant, to which he would humbly shake his head "Nah."

But then he and Bri bought a food truck and drove it around Racine County, hitting Downtown Racine and the Sturtevant area. They were at several community events such as beer gardens and darts tournaments, one of their regular stops being near Festival Hall.

Being a part of the community

The Jaramillos said the response to their new eatery opening has been abundantly positive. When a fake negative review was posted to the restaurant's Google page, its regular customers buried it with five-star reviews.

The white-and-red brick building still has no sign — only a flag that says the place is open — and yet at any given busy lunch or dinner hour, the restaurant's full.

Barbacoa is highly requested on weekend mornings; on weekday mornings, a regular group of older men congregates at the restaurant, pushing the handful of tables together and watching TV.

"They're so supportive of us. It's just an abundance of love," Bri said.

Reuben, a graduate of Park High School, and Bri, a graduate of Horlick, grew up with small business owners and know of a lot of members of the community.

The Jaramillos buy and brew coffee from Esperanza Coffee Collective in Uptown and even offer their kitchen during closed hours to budding pop-up restaurants.

"We try our best to support local," Bri said.

