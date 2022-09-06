Home near Downtown Racine left uninhabitable following Labor Day fire

RACINE — A home near Downtown Racine sustained approximately $65,000 in damage and is uninhabitable following a fire Monday afternoon.

The Racine Fire Department responded just before 5:30 p.m. Monday to 906 Grand Ave., Racine for a report of fire on the south side of a single-family residence.

Twenty-one fire department personnel responded staffing two ladder trucks, three fire engines, rescue squad, a chief’s car and fire investigator. The crew of Engine One arrived first on-scene in less than three minutes from the time of alarm. They heard smoke alarms sounding and found residents evacuating. Fire was showing on the outside of the home and travelled into the living room and attic.

Multiple fire companies attacked the exterior fire and pulled interior ceiling to access the fire in the attic space. Despite the quick action by firefighters, the structure and contents sustained approximately $65,000 in damage, according to the RFD.

The home is uninhabitable following the fire.

One woman was taken to the emergency room by family to be evaluated for possible smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

For fire safety questions or to request smoke alarm installation, please call Racine Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau at 262-635-7915.