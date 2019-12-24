Home for the holidays: 11-year-old Racine girl still recovering from brain infection

RACINE — Fewer than two months ago, 11-year-old Raynah Bickle could not speak, stand or walk.
Now, after 46 days in the hospital and multiple brain surgeries, the Starbuck Middle School student is talking, walking and will be spending Christmas at home with her family.
Raynah’s family credits her recovery to the excellent care she received from doctors and other staff at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin in Wauwatosa and to the prayers of friends, family and strangers.
“That’s what made me better,” Raynah said. It all started in late October when Raynah came down with a fever. She tested positive for strep throat and was given antibiotics.
Two days after that on Oct. 29 her father, Ethan, checked on her before he went to work at around 5 a.m. She sat up and spoke to him.
At 11:30 a.m. the same day her mother, Reannyn, found Rayna nearly unresponsive.
“She looked almost like she was having a stroke,” Reannyn said. “She was just kind of in a daze, sitting up leaning on her bed.”
Reannyn, an ICU nurse at Ascension All Saints, grabbed her daughter’s hand and took her straight to the emergency room at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha.
Reannyn said it was almost like an out-of-body experience.
“How could she have had a stroke?” Reannyn said. “She’d been fine.”
Ethan described the experience as “terrifying.”
A CT scan of Raynah’s head revealed that her brain had shifted 8 millimeters to the left. The doctor at Aurora knew it was an abscess and that the situation was serious, but had no idea what caused it.
They rushed Raynah to Children’s Hospital, where doctors found that bacteria had spread from her sinuses into her brain through a blood vessel. The bacteria formed an infection between her skull and the thin layer of tissue that encases the brain.
Raynah underwent brain surgery that day. Doctors removed a piece of her skull, which eased pressure in her brain and then used that opening to “wash out” the area of the abscess with an antiseptic rinse.
She underwent a total of three wash outs over two weeks.
During that time, Raynah continued to have high fevers, up to a dangerous 105 degrees even though it seemed to her doctors that the infection was gone.
Raynah was hooked to a machine that monitored her temperature and then cooled wraps around her body to cool her.
“She would just shake and shiver,” Reannyn said. “Everything was awful but I would say seeing the shivering and the seizures was the most traumatizing for us to watch.”
Although Raynah did not have a stroke, she had many of the same symptoms. The right side of her face drooped, her right eye would not open and her speech and memory were impacted.
Memory loss
At one point Reannyn and her aunt were quietly decorating a Christmas tree in the corner of Raynah’s hospital room as she slept. Raynah woke up, pointed around the room and looked distraught, but they didn’t know what she wanted. After about 30 minutes of trying and giving up, Raynah pointed out the letters on an alphabet sheet to spell the word “Halloween.” Raynah had her first surgery Oct. 29. The women realized she had no idea that she had been in the hospital for a month.
Raynah’s condition began to improve rapidly only after she underwent her first hyperbaric treatment at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee. According to the Mayo Clinic, “hyperbaric oxygen therapy involves breathing pure oxygen in a pressurized room or tube.” The extra-oxygenated blood helps fight bacteria and promotes healing.
“After we started those treatments, she started to just take off,” Ethan said.
When she returned from that first treatment about two weeks after her first surgery, she began mouthing words, like “hi.”
Her parents allowed themselves to be hopeful at that point that someday she would be back to her normal self.
“The first day, when she mouthed ‘Hi,’ it was like, she’s in there, she hears us, she knows what we’re saying to her,” Reannyn said.
Raynah underwent 20 hyperbaric treatments, and began to recover more quickly than anyone expected.
She started to talk the night before Thanksgiving. At first she was only able to make sounds, but in the next few days her speech improved markedly and she was speaking in sentences.
On the Sunday after Thanksgiving, Raynah said: “In 15 days, we are going home.” Her parents had already made the goal of being home by Christmas, but doctors said they could not make any promises.
Raynah came home Dec. 13.
Still work to do
Doctors say she will make a full recovery but will need months of speech, occupational and physical therapy to get there.
Raynah will need one more surgery to place the bone that is still missing from her head. In the meantime, she wears a helmet to protect her brain.
“She likes to let her friends touch her brain and we say, ‘don’t do that,’” Ethan said.
After all of the support and help that the family received during Raynah’s illness, Reannyn said she has a “brand new faith in humanity.”
During the hospitalization Ethan’s parents moved into the Bickles’ house to care for their youngest two daughters Quin, 5, and Amelia, 3. After the first two weeks, when they slept in Raynah’s hospital room, her parents began staying at the Ronald McDonald House, which allows parents of inpatient children at the hospital to stay for free. They had their own kitchen, laundry facilities, activities for their younger children and a family meal provided by a business or group each night.
After the family began posting on Facebook about Raynah’s illness she received cards from around the country and the world and donations poured in for the family via Venmo, PayPal and GoFundMe. Reannyn’s coworkers in the ICU also held a fundraiser for the family.
“It blew us away,” Reannyn said. “Everyone is supporting us. They don’t want us to worry about the regular bills and the medical bills. They don’t want either of us to feel like we need to be putting our job before our family.”
Reannyn plans to take time off of work to care for and spend time with Raynah until she is fully recovered.
Even though Ethan has good insurance through his job for Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, they still expect to pay $15,000 to $20,000 in medical bills. But because of the donations they have received, the family won’t go bankrupt or lose their house.
“As stressful as this was, it was only stressful because of her health,” Reannyn said. “We weren’t worried about money or bills or our other kids.”
Ethan said it meant “everything” that they were home in time for Christmas and would be spending time all together, under the same roof.