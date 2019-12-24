Home for the holidays: 11-year-old Racine girl still recovering from brain infection

“The first day, when she mouthed ‘Hi,’ it was like, she’s in there, she hears us, she knows what we’re saying to her,” Reannyn said.

Raynah underwent 20 hyperbaric treatments, and began to recover more quickly than anyone expected.

She started to talk the night before Thanksgiving. At first she was only able to make sounds, but in the next few days her speech improved markedly and she was speaking in sentences.

On the Sunday after Thanksgiving, Raynah said: “In 15 days, we are going home.” Her parents had already made the goal of being home by Christmas, but doctors said they could not make any promises.

Raynah came home Dec. 13.

Still work to do

Doctors say she will make a full recovery but will need months of speech, occupational and physical therapy to get there.

Raynah will need one more surgery to place the bone that is still missing from her head. In the meantime, she wears a helmet to protect her brain.

“She likes to let her friends touch her brain and we say, ‘don’t do that,’” Ethan said.