Home Expo 2019

WHAT: Journal Times Home Expo, your one-stop-shop for exterior and interior home improvement needs. There will be free seminars, local businesses with up-to-date fresh ideas and experts available to answer questions.

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 23 and 24

HOURS: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Sunday.

WHERE: Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St.

COST: $3 for adults, free for ages 16 and younger. There is free parking in Festival Hall lot.