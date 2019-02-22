RACINE — It’s been freezing cold outside. But soon enough it will be heating up and that means it will be time for home improvement projects.
To get ideas for those projects, the place to be is the Journal Times Home Expo. The expo takes place Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 23 and 24, at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Sunday.
It’s $3 but free for ages 16 and younger. There is free parking in the Festival Hall lot. There will be free seminars, local businesses with up-to-date fresh ideas and experts on hand to answer questions.
Some of the trends that will be showcased are pet-friendly flooring, new awnings and porch samples as well as the newest in kitchen and bathroom remodeling.
Pet friendly flooring
Many people have pets that are part of the family, explained Dave Brown, the owner of Carpetland U.S.A. But they want to protect their homes at the same time.
Pets can have accidents or spill water dishes and having waterproof flooring, helps protect your home, Brown said. Advanced technology has even allowed for real wood floors that are now waterproof.
Carpeting is also being made with pets in mind, Brown said. More carpets come with waterproof barriers on the back so moisture doesn’t go through, helping to better remove the stain and smell.
If you have ever had someone’s dog come into your house and mark his territory, it may be because of odors that remain there after sinking through the flooring. With new flooring, that can be a problem of the past.
Outdoor projects
The home expo is also a time to dream about spring and spending time outside.
Outdoor retractable awnings are becoming more and more popular, said Tim Machroli of Mather’s Home Improvement.
Not everyone has trees in their backyards and the awnings can provide needed shade. “They block the sun and they are great to expand your outdoor space,” Machroli said.
Mather’s Home Improvement also specializes in decking, particularly synthetic composite decking, which lasts longer than traditional wooden decks and requires less maintenance.
Cabinets
Springbrook Cabinetry helps its customers get more bang for their buck in kitchen and bathroom remodeling.
For the last 29 years, Springbrook has been serving area residents looking for a change in their home and specialize in cabinets.
Jim Waligora, president of Springbrook, said they work with customers who want a better quality for their cabinets “that will last forever.”
Waligora said they see a lot of foreign made cabinets that are often cheaper but end up costing home owners more because they don’t last as long.
“The thing we see with the cheaper cabinets is when they’re put in they look great,” Waligora said. “Then we get calls for service for them because they’re built so poorly.”
For homeowners who want to save some money, Springbrook also does cabinet refacing.
Waligora said the process costs less than replacing the cabinets and only takes one or two days to complete. During that time the residents of the home can use the kitchen while work is being done.
“We make everything in advance and when we come to the jobs we reface the cabinets,” Waligora said.
For those looking to sell their homes and want to get the best value, Waligora said upgrading the kitchen and bathrooms are one way to do it.
“For resale value (of your home), your kitchens and baths are your best investment,” Waligora said.
