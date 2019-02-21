RACINE — The 35th annual Racine Home Expo will be held Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 23-24, at Festival Hall, 5 fifth St.
The show features home improvement company products and services in Racine and surrounding counties for inside and outside the home.
It features home interiors, energy saving features, landscaping, home improvement seminars, prizes and more.
Visitors will be able to meet the experts, shop and compare, and see the latest in products, styles and colors. Find out how to create that “brand new home” feeling again. Highlights of the show are:
- Kitchen displays, flooring exhibits, room settings
- Bathrooms, interior design, home decorating
- Windows and doors, heating and air conditioning
- Waterfalls, fish ponds, fountains, solar energy
- Leafless gutters in action, saunas, running hot tubs
- Brick patios, plants, decks, pools, home design
- Landscaping, sunrooms
- Live demonstrations
- Do it–yourself educational and interactive exhibits
Seminars
These free seminars will be featured at the show:
Saturday
- “Unbundling the World of TV, Internet and Home Services” by Sight and Sound Solutions, 9:30-10:30 a.m.
- “Financing Your Home Improvements” by Tri City National Bank, 11 a.m.-noon
- “Tax Reform” by H & R Block, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
- “Your Credit Score” by Landmark Credit Union, 2-3 p.m.
Sunday
- “Unbundling the World of TV, Internet and Home Services” by Sight and Sound Solutions, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
- “Your Credit Score” by Landmark Credit Union, noon-1 p.m.
One of the places featured at the expo is Hardy and Jensen.
The cold Wisconsin winter means finding a way to keep the heat indoors becomes a fact of life. Which also means preventing heat from seeping through windows and doors can become a top priority.
For the last 27 years, the Racine company Hardy and Jensen has specialized in window and glass door replacement to give customers the most for their money.
“If you do it cheap you’re going to do it twice,” said Andy Hardy, co-owner of Hardy and Jensen. “Our motto is: You want to do this once, and once only.”
Hardy and Jensen works on replacing windows and doors while working with customers to find the best fit for their budget.
Hardy said their company focuses on energy efficiency and durability.
“You got to have a good durable product that can last years and years,” Hardy said. “Especially in Wisconsin like in the winter we’re having here.”
One of the ways Hardy and Jensen is able to offer a quality product is by being family owned company that uses its own employees for the job, no subcontractors.
“We know everyone who’s coming to people’s homes,” Hardy said. “We stand for value and a fair price.”
They are just one of the many vendors people will be able to meet and talk to at the home expo.
Show hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $3. There is no charge for ages 16 and younger.
