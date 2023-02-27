MOUNT PLEASANT — The 39th annual Racine Home Expo on Saturday and Sunday saw more than 50 distributers welcome guests with demonstrations, samplings and anything else they might need for their next great home project.

The expo, held for the second year in a row at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., was hosted by Wisconn Valley Media Group, the parent company of The Journal Times.

For nearly four decades, the event has been used as a way to connect current or potential home owners, amateur do-it-yourselfers and seasoned home repair professionals with licensed local businesses.

Vendors at the event included purveyors of various services, ranging from external home needs such as storm windows and roofing to inside items such as cabinets and bathroom renovation.

Any kind of service a homeowner might need to repair, renovate or remodel could be found at the expo.

Larry Vail, owner and president of Jim’s Garage Door Service, has participated in the Home Expo since it began.

He said he likes the opportunity that shows like the expo provide to meet potential customers face-to-face.

“Because we’re the kind of business where you call me and I schedule an appointment and I send my tech out to fix your door, I don’t ever meet you,” Vail said. “It’s nice to come to these shows and shake hands and meet people. The beauty of these shows is that it gets you into the public, gets people to see you, gets you a chance to talk to people and shake hands.”

The expo also was a great venue for people looking to have work done on their homes.

Roger and Sue Keland were in the market for a new sump pump, but they’ve attended past shows to find services like doors and windows — and even picked up a new cover for their SunSetter awning from Jim’s Garage Door Service.

“We like to do local,” Sue said. “We like to have local people come and help and support their business.”

Wesley Rosenberg, owner of Building Waters Inc., one of the Expo’s sponsors, said the shows are a great way to bring together homeowners and vendors.

“This is all the stuff that we offer,” Rosenberg said, gesturing to the different services and displays his plumbing company had for sale. “In this place, the home show has people looking for this kind of stuff. So we’re putting two and two together, putting the pieces together. So it’s working out great so far.”

Your everyday toolkit: Keep these items on hand for home repairs Basic toolbox Keep a box with these essential basics: tape measure, claw hammer, utility knife, level, crescent wrenches, hex keys, a handsaw, pliers, multiple screwdrivers and a collection of screws and nails. Try to keep it organized and easily accessible; it’s very easy for a tool box to dissolve into chaos if you don’t keep things in proper order. You’ll thank yourself later on when you need to find a particular screwdriver for a task. Fire extinguisher Every home should have at least one fire extinguisher per floor. If you have only one, make sure it’s near the kitchen, where most home fires start. Look for an ABC-rated unit that will extinguish all fire types. Teach everyone in the home where it is and how to use it. While you’re at it, make sure your family has a plan to escape in the event of fire, and practice it. Drill and drill bits A battery-powered drill and driver is an essential home tool. Add a selection of drill bits in many sizes to be ready for whatever you need. The standard 12-volt cordless drill you can find at many big-box stores should provide more than enough juice for most home purposes. Emergency supply kit The Federal Emergency Management Agency recommends keeping an easily accessible kit with these items for emergencies: three days of food for every person in the house, 1 gallon of water per day per person, first-aid kit, flashlight, weather radio, basic tools, dust masks, plastic sheets, garbage bags, can opener, medicine, hygiene products and cellphone charger. You can find more details from FEMA at Ready.gov/kit. Stepladder/step stool A must-have for many household needs. Many injuries take place due to people using chairs or other inappropriate stand-ins for a ladder. Remember to practice ladder safety: Never go beyond its recommended top step, don’t try to reach just a few inches more, and have a buddy hold and stabilize the ladder for you. Safety equipment Keep plastic gloves, leather gloves, dust masks, ear protection and eye protection on hand. You never know when a job might call for them. It’s wise to use protection during a wide variety of tasks — a mishap during yard work or while using a drill can lead to an eye injury. You can usually find safety kits that will include all the basics you need.