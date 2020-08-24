Holy Cross Cemetery to offer green burial area

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CALEDONIA — Centuries ago, when someone died, the body would be lowered into the ground and covered with dirt. There were no concrete burial vaults, embalming with formaldehyde or metal caskets.

However, lately interest has risen in a return to a natural burial method.

In recognition of a growing interest in “green burials,” the Catholic Cemetery Association of Racine (Racine Catholic Cemeteries) is opening an area for green burials called St. Francis Meadow.

It’s located in the southwest portion of Holy Cross Cemetery, 5600 Holy Cross Road, off Douglas Avenue between 4½ Mile Road and 5 Mile Road.

“The purpose of a green burial is to allow the body to quickly and naturally return to the elements of the earth and begin the regeneration of new life,” according to a release from the Catholic Cemetery Association.

The Catholic Cemetery Association of Racine is owned by all of the Racine Catholic parishes. It welcomes families, regardless of faith, in any of its cemeteries or mausoleums

Dedication ceremony

A dedication ceremony will be at 11:30 am on Sept. 2 at the cemetery, which will be open to the public.