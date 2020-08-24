Holy Cross Cemetery to offer green burial area

CALEDONIA — Centuries ago, when someone died, the body would be lowered into the ground and covered with dirt. There were no concrete burial vaults, embalming with formaldehyde or metal caskets.
However, lately interest has risen in a return to a natural burial method.
In recognition of a growing interest in “green burials,” the Catholic Cemetery Association of Racine (Racine Catholic Cemeteries) is opening an area for green burials called St. Francis Meadow.
It’s located in the southwest portion of Holy Cross Cemetery, 5600 Holy Cross Road, off Douglas Avenue between 4½ Mile Road and 5 Mile Road.
“The purpose of a green burial is to allow the body to quickly and naturally return to the elements of the earth and begin the regeneration of new life,” according to a release from the Catholic Cemetery Association.
The Catholic Cemetery Association of Racine is owned by all of the Racine Catholic parishes. It welcomes families, regardless of faith, in any of its cemeteries or mausoleums
Dedication ceremony
A dedication ceremony will be at 11:30 am on Sept. 2 at the cemetery, which will be open to the public.
Pat McLeod, president of the Catholic Cemetery Association Board, announced the opening of the area, saying, “Green Burial is increasingly attractive to persons of all faiths, especially those who feel a special responsibility to avoid unnecessary harm to the environment. We believe that the time is right for us to offer Green Burial to our community, and we believe that we are the first cemetery in Racine County to do so.”
In St. Francis Meadow the fundamental principles of Green Burial will apply:
- No embalming with formaldehyde or other unsafe chemicals
- No concrete or metal burial vault
- Only a biodegradable casket, shroud, or other container
- A more natural landscaping, using prairie grasses and wildflowers.
Some examples of environmentally friendly containers would be a simple wooden casket, a cardboard or woven casket, or a shroud. (A shroud is a large piece of fabric that is used to wrap the body. Shrouds can be made of unbleached cotton fabric, muslin, linen, silk, felted wool, bamboo or hemp. A king-sized cotton bed sheet can even serve as a simple shroud.) If the body is shrouded, a rented casket can possibly be used for the funeral Mass and its rites.
Unmarked individual graves
In St. Francis Meadow, individual graves will not be marked. However, there will be stones that mark the section and on which the names, and birth and death years, of the people buried in the section will be inscribed. The green burial section will be planted only with prairie grasses and wildflowers; it will have a less-manicured, more natural appearance than the rest of the cemetery.
Records of each burial will be held by the cemetery and there will be a grid map with the approximate location of the individual gravesite.
According to a release from the Cemetery Association, bodies will be buried at least 4 feet deep.
“Studies have shown that animals do not disturb these graves. It has been shown that only 12 inches of soil is needed to prevent animals from digging into graves. Pioneers buried in cemeteries near wilderness areas did not experience grave disturbances from animals, even with relatively shallow graves,” according to the release.
Brian Langendorf, the funeral director at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, said he has had more people looking for environmentally friendly options for burial. Currently, he said, the only green burial sites of which he’s aware are outside the county, in Waukesha and Verona.
“It’s nice there will be a place around here to offer that,” said Langendorf.
