Holiday Train to return to Racine County Dec. 8

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will be returning again this year, after missing the last two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Two Racine County stops are scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 8.
First, from 7-7:30 p.m., the train is scheduled to make its annual stop at the Amtrak Depot, 9900 E. Exploration Court, Sturtevant. Then, at 8:15 p.m., it will make its second-ever at the railroad crossing at Highway G in Caledonia, near The Depot Tavern, 11402 Highway G.
More Wisconsin stops are planned for Dec. 9 in Wauwatosa, Hartland, Oconomowoc, Watertown and Columbus. On Dec. 10 in Wisconsin, the Holiday Train is scheduled to stop in Portage, the Wisconsin Dells, Mauston, Tomah, Sparta and La Crosse.
Each year, Canadian Pacific collects food donations for the food banks of the communities it operates in, with dozens of annual Holiday Train stops being the centerpiece for those collections. This year, donations will again be going to the Racine County Food Bank.
At each stop, live music from recording artists is performed from a stage on the train. At the two Racine County stops this year, scheduled to perform are folk-rocker Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott, a pop-country artist who performed the last time the train was in Racine County three years ago.
Racine-native retired NBA player Caron Butler and The Depot Tavern owner Sue Gracyalny wave to the crowd after receiving a check for the Racine County Food Bank during a stop in Caledonia by the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Dec. 2, 2019. The train raises money and collects donations for food banks across North America, including the Racine County Food Bank. This was the first year the train stopped The Depot Tavern, 11402 Highway G. The party at The Depot and Parker Power Equipment included music, food and drinks, and appearances from the Milwaukee Brewers Famous Racing Sausages, Bernie Brewer, Santa Claus, choirs from Racine Unified schools and the Racine County Fair Little Queens.