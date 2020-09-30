Holiday Train canceled because of COVID-19

The beloved Canadian Pacific Holiday Train won't be making its normal coast-to-coast run this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company announced this week.

Started in 1999, the Canadian/American tradition has made stops almost every year in Racine County — in Sturtevant and last year for the first time at The Depot in Caledonia. The charitable efforts connected to the Holiday Train have collected nearly 5 million pounds of food and raised $17.8 million for food banks along the Canadian Pacific Railway network.