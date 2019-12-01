Holiday spirit comes to Racine County: Mount Pleasant to host first ever tree lighting

Norway Winter Wonderland

The Norway Winter Wonderland event is scheduled to take place from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at the Norway Town Hall, 6419 Heg Park Road in Wind Lake. Kids can visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, make ornaments and gift wrap, visit the little VIP Secret Santa shop and enjoy refreshments. Nonperishable food items will be collected for the Helping Hands Food Pantry and new toys will be collected for Love Inc.

Sturtevant Community Tree Lighting

The event is set for 5-7 p.m. Saturday at the Sturtevant Village Hall, 2801 89th St. The tree lighting is scheduled for about 5 p.m. in front of the fire station on the Village Hall Campus, followed by family activities and snacks, children’s crafts, cookie decorating, pictures with Santa and performances by The Case Carolers from Case High School. Proceeds will fund village family events.

Waterford Christmas Parade