Holiday season lights up in Town of Norway with memories of lost loved ones

TOWN OF NORWAY — The holiday season is a time for feeling close to those who matter most. Even if they are no longer here.

In the Town of Norway, people mark the winter holidays by decorating a celebratory tree in memory of lost loved ones, military members and community leaders.

Gathering together for a reading of the names and a tree lighting is a relatively new tradition, but it has become a seasonal favorite for a growing number of people.

Back for its fourth year, the “Merry Memories Tree” remains lit throughout Christmas and other holidays outside Norway Town Hall at 6419 Heg Park Road.

“It’s about people,” Town Chairwoman Jean Jacobson said. “People loving people, and wanting to remember people.”

In a process that raises money for the nonprofit Norway Community Fund, participants make donations starting at $10 a light to honor their loved ones on the tree.

Of the nearly 100 names on the list this year, some represented lost family pets, as well as health providers, military veterans, police officers, families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and “all unborn children.”

Kathy Romanak donated four lights in memory of her parents, Rudy and Patsy Hosni, and her grandparents, Tom and Barbara Hosni, who moved to the Wind Lake area of Norway in the 1940s.

Romanak, who attended the tree dedication and lighting ceremony Saturday, said she enjoys driving past the Town Hall throughout the holiday season, knowing that some of the colored lights represent her loved ones.

“I see the lights, and I think of them,” she said. “It just makes me feel good.”

Another participant, Mary Schopp, donated lights in memory of her parents, Victor and Mabel Erwin, and also her parent-in-laws, Andy and Shirley Schopp.

Schopp said she appreciates knowing that the money goes to the Norway Community Fund, which supports other nonprofits in the community.

“We all care for each other,” she said. “It feels good — this is home.”

Created eight years ago, the Norway Community Fund has supported the Wind Lake Volunteer Fire Department, Norway Lutheran Church, Wind Lake Fireworks, North Cape School and others. The organization has funds invested through the Racine Community Foundation.

The Merry Memories Tree last year generated about $5,000.

Jacobson, who also serves on the community fund’s board of directors, said the holiday tree program was started as a unique way to celebrate the holiday season.

“It’s fun stuff,” she said. “People have fun donating the money, and we have fun.”

Participants gathered Saturday for the ceremonial reading of the names and a moment of silent remembrance. Then they broke into applause as a switch was thrown and the tree lit up in colors.

Doing the honors of lighting the tree was Carrie Reid, principal at Drought School, a public school that last year received $800 from the community fund to purchase new playground equipment.

Reid said she was impressed to learn of the Norway Community Fund, and even more impressed to see how many people donate to the Merry Memories Tree.

“In a small community, that speaks volumes,” she said. “It’s a very giving community.”

