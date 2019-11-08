Holiday Parade lineup announced

RACINE — The lineup has been announced for the annual Downtown Racine Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting, which is set to step off at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
The parade starts on the west side of the State Street bridge, continues south on Main Street, heads west on Sixth Street and ends at City Hall at about 6:45 p.m. The tree-lighting ceremony is to follow at 6:50 p.m. at Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets, where Mayor Cory Mason and Santa Claus will light the tree.
Holiday singers and entertainment will be held before and after the parade. Pre-parade festivities are set to start at 4:45 p.m. with 15-year-old Alahna Conley and the Park High School choir singing Christmas favorites. They are also to perform after the parade.
Parade lineup
1. DRC Flags and Indian Motorcycles
2. Racine Fire Dept.
3. Racine Fire Bells
4. North Central EMS & Rescue
5. Motorcycle Group
6. Moose Rider Motorcycles
7. Racine County HOG Chapter (veterans)
8. DRC Grand Marshal Banner
9. Tom Banner Grand Marshal (veteran)
10. Park High School JROTC
11. DRC Banner
12. Mayor Cory Mason
13. Alderman Jeff Coe
14. Park High School Choir
15. Coldwell Banker
16. Park High School Poms
17. Park High School Boy’s Basketball
18. Park High School Girl’s Basketball
19. Park High School Cheer
20. Park High School Baseball
21. Park High School Student Leaders & Staff
22. Floral Creations
23. First Student
24. Academy of Dance
25. American Driving School
26. JJ McAuliffe
27. Jelly Belly
28. Culver’s
29. Festival Foods
30. Miss Latina
31. LULAC Council
32. Lighthouse Brigade
33. Landmark Credit Union
34. Harbor Lite Yacht Club
35. David Insurance Agency
36. Case High School Cheer & Poms
37. CNH
38. Creature Comforts
39. Racine Lutheran High School Football & Cheer
40. Racine Honda
41. Real School Band
42. Racine Zoo
43. Racine Yacht Club
44. Salmon Unlimited
45. Katie’s Canines
46. Horlick High School Cheer
47. Shorewest Realtors
48. Pink Paddling Power
49. Salvation Army
50. Racine Dental Group
51. St. Monica’s Senior Living
52. Starbucks
53. Sweatshop Movement
54. USPS
55. Southeastern Aquatics Swim Team
56. Walden III
57. Sons of Norway
58. V100 & FM106
59. Racine County Sheriff’s Office
60. West Racine Alliance
61. Little Miss Wisconsin United States
62. Wisconsin Christmas Carnival of Lights
63. Shirley Hickman
64. Jazzercise
65. Knights of Columbus
66. Sienna Catholic Schools
67. Milaeger’s