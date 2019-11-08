Holiday Parade lineup announced

RACINE — The lineup has been announced for the annual Downtown Racine Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting, which is set to step off at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

The parade starts on the west side of the State Street bridge, continues south on Main Street, heads west on Sixth Street and ends at City Hall at about 6:45 p.m. The tree-lighting ceremony is to follow at 6:50 p.m. at Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets, where Mayor Cory Mason and Santa Claus will light the tree.

Holiday singers and entertainment will be held before and after the parade. Pre-parade festivities are set to start at 4:45 p.m. with 15-year-old Alahna Conley and the Park High School choir singing Christmas favorites. They are also to perform after the parade.

Parade lineup

1. DRC Flags and Indian Motorcycles

2. Racine Fire Dept.

3. Racine Fire Bells

4. North Central EMS & Rescue

5. Motorcycle Group

6. Moose Rider Motorcycles

7. Racine County HOG Chapter (veterans)

8. DRC Grand Marshal Banner