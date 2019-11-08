Holiday Parade lineup announced
Holiday Parade lineup announced

Racine Holiday Parade

Santa and Mrs. Claus from Milaeger’s wave to the crowd during the Racine Holiday Parade in the 2018 Downtown Racine. This year's parade takes place beginning at 5:30 p.m. tonight.

 Adalberto Almeida, Journal Times file photo

RACINE — The lineup has been announced for the annual Downtown Racine Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting, which is set to step off at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

The parade starts on the west side of the State Street bridge, continues south on Main Street, heads west on Sixth Street and ends at City Hall at about 6:45 p.m. The tree-lighting ceremony is to follow at 6:50 p.m. at Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets, where Mayor Cory Mason and Santa Claus will light the tree.

Holiday singers and entertainment will be held before and after the parade. Pre-parade festivities are set to start at 4:45 p.m. with 15-year-old Alahna Conley and the Park High School choir singing Christmas favorites. They are also to perform after the parade.

Parade lineup

1. DRC Flags and Indian Motorcycles

2. Racine Fire Dept.

3. Racine Fire Bells

4. North Central EMS & Rescue

5. Motorcycle Group

6. Moose Rider Motorcycles

7. Racine County HOG Chapter (veterans)

8. DRC Grand Marshal Banner

9. Tom Banner Grand Marshal (veteran)

10. Park High School JROTC

11. DRC Banner

12. Mayor Cory Mason

13. Alderman Jeff Coe

14. Park High School Choir

15. Coldwell Banker

16. Park High School Poms

17. Park High School Boy’s Basketball

18. Park High School Girl’s Basketball

19. Park High School Cheer

20. Park High School Baseball

21. Park High School Student Leaders & Staff

22. Floral Creations

23. First Student

24. Academy of Dance

25. American Driving School

26. JJ McAuliffe

27. Jelly Belly

28. Culver’s

29. Festival Foods

30. Miss Latina

31. LULAC Council

32. Lighthouse Brigade

33. Landmark Credit Union

34. Harbor Lite Yacht Club

35. David Insurance Agency

36. Case High School Cheer & Poms

37. CNH

38. Creature Comforts

39. Racine Lutheran High School Football & Cheer

40. Racine Honda

41. Real School Band

42. Racine Zoo

43. Racine Yacht Club

44. Salmon Unlimited

45. Katie’s Canines

46. Horlick High School Cheer

47. Shorewest Realtors

48. Pink Paddling Power

49. Salvation Army

50. Racine Dental Group

51. St. Monica’s Senior Living

52. Starbucks

53. Sweatshop Movement

54. USPS

55. Southeastern Aquatics Swim Team

56. Walden III

57. Sons of Norway

58. V100 & FM106

59. Racine County Sheriff’s Office

60. West Racine Alliance

61. Little Miss Wisconsin United States

62. Wisconsin Christmas Carnival of Lights

63. Shirley Hickman

64. Jazzercise

65. Knights of Columbus

66. Sienna Catholic Schools

67. Milaeger’s

