KENOSHA — A holiday open house is scheduled to be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, at the Kenosha History Center & Southport Lighthouse, 220 51st Place.
The "All-American: Kenosha Style" car exhibit featuring the red, white and blue cars of American Motors Corp. will open at 10 a.m.
The lighthouse will be open for the last day of the year. People can climb the tower and enjoy tours of the keeper's house.
The New Image Chorus of Kenosha will perform at the center at 1, 2 and 3 p.m.
Maritime historian Ron Luttrell will give a 30-minute presentation at 1:15 and 3:15 p.m. on the Rouse Simmons Christmas Tree Ship.
