RACINE — Racine Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services will host a drive-through holiday food basket giveaway from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

One basket per household will be available. People must register their name, address and phone number by Dec. 15 by calling the King Center at 262-636-9237 between 3 and 5 p.m.