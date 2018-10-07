Try 1 month for 99¢

GOVERNMENT BUILDINGS: Most offices open on Monday, Oct. 8.

BANKS: Most offices will be closed on Monday, Oct. 8. Check with your financial institution for hours.

BUS: The RYDE System runs as scheduled on Monday, Oct. 8.

MAIL: No delivery on Monday, Oct. 8.

GARBAGE PICKUP: Solid waste/recycling collection will be collected in Burlington, Caledonia, Mount Pleasant, Racine, Waterford and Wind Point on Monday, Oct. 8.

THE JOURNAL TIMES: Office open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 8. For a missed paper, call 262-634-3322 between 6:30 and 10:30 a.m.

