GOVERNMENT BUILDINGS: Most offices open on Monday, Oct. 8.
BANKS: Most offices will be closed on Monday, Oct. 8. Check with your financial institution for hours.
BUS: The RYDE System runs as scheduled on Monday, Oct. 8.
MAIL: No delivery on Monday, Oct. 8.
GARBAGE PICKUP: Solid waste/recycling collection will be collected in Burlington, Caledonia, Mount Pleasant, Racine, Waterford and Wind Point on Monday, Oct. 8.
THE JOURNAL TIMES: Office open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 8. For a missed paper, call 262-634-3322 between 6:30 and 10:30 a.m.
