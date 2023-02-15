ROCHESTER — The City of Burlington is having no luck getting its hands on an extra liquor license for the would-be operators of a new tavern on Browns Lake Drive.

The Rochester Village Board voted Monday night to reject a request from the neighboring city to purchase one of the village’s extra liquor licenses, as permitted under state law.

That follows a decision by the Town of Burlington to also refuse the city’s purchase offer.

The City of Burlington has run out of coveted Class B liquor licenses, and is unable to accommodate any more requests from restaurants or other business owners wanting to sell alcoholic beverages.

Rochester and Town of Burlington officials, however, do not want to give up any of their licenses.

Rochester Village Administrator Betty Novy said that although the village has three extra licenses at the moment, local officials want to be ready if more businesses pop up, seeking liquor licenses in Rochester.

“We don’t want to give away Rochester’s future,” Novy said.

The Burlington Town Board likewise voted Jan. 26 to turn down the city’s offer to purchase a license.

While state law sets the cost of such licenses at $10,000, the law does not establish a maximum price, meaning one of Burlington’s neighbors could charge more for one of its licenses.

The city then passes the cost onto a license applicant, so the question becomes how much is a business owner willing to pay to offer alcoholic beverages for customers.

Burlington Town Administrator Rachel Naber said officials never discussed a potential sale price for one of the town’s two current unused licenses.

The Town Board simply had no interest in selling.

“I have no comment on what the city would be willing to pay,” Naber said.

State law allows the sale of liquor licenses between municipalities, provided the municipalities share a neighboring border.

That leaves only the Town of Lyons and Town of Spring Prairie as potential partners for the City of Burlington.

Lyons, however, said no, and Spring Prairie has no unused Class B licenses at the moment.

Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty, who has been leading the push to find an extra license, said she made a good effort with the neighboring towns and villages.

However, Hefty said, she respects all of them for holding tight to their licenses.

She said she does not blame them for wanting to avoid putting themselves into a situation similar to the city’s current predicament.

“We all are in the same situation of how hard it is to obtain the license and have one in place when an applicant comes forward,” she said.

The Burlington City Council faced a dilemma earlier this year when two applicants sought the city’s last remaining Class B license, which allows businesses to provide customers with on-site consumption of beer, wine or hard liquor.

The city reluctantly chose a downtown business owner over the would-be operators of Noli’s Taps & Spirits, a new tavern proposed for a vacant credit union property at 2657 Browns Lake Drive.

Having to turn away a new business left city officials frustrated and upset with state limits on liquor licenses.

A municipality can award only one liquor license for every 500 people who reside in the community.

Burlington officials have lobbied unsuccessfully to change the state law.

Novy said she recognizes that Rochester could have sought a premium price from Burlington for one of its extra licenses.

Novy, however, said village leaders do not want to allow financial gains now to put the village at risk later for running short of liquor licenses.

“The idea,” she said, “is to hold onto them.”