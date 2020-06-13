Hogs for Heroes presents Kenosha veteran Blake Buchanan with Harley

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

UNION GROVE — The number 13 proved lucky for Kenosha U.S. Army veteran First Sergeant Blake Buchanan on Saturday when the wounded warrior was presented with a 2017 Harley-Davidson Road Glide by Hogs for Heroes in a morning ceremony at Bixby-Hansen American Legion Post 171.

Hogs for Heroes is a Madison-based non-profit dedicated to healing the mental and physical wounds suffered during active duty by Wisconsin military veterans through the therapeutic benefits of owning and riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

It’s a mission that has resonated with donors. Founded with a goal of awarding one Harley annually, Hogs for Heroes has now gifted 13 Wisconsin veterans with Harleys in its first four years, with plans to donate another three bikes yet this year. The organization, overseen by a four-member corporate board and eight-member advisory board, puts 100% of donations to providing Harleys for veterans.

Large crowd in attendance

A large crowd was on hand to honor Buchanan, who served from 2002-2014 as an Army Engineer specializing in carpentry and masonry, serving in three deployments, one stateside and two overseas, including duty assignments in Ramadi, Iraq, what he recalls as “a Wild West spot,” and Afghanistan’s Kandahar Province.