Hobby Lobby and DSW closed in Racine; reasons unknown
Hobby Lobby and DSW closed in Racine; reasons unknown

This story has been updated to add details from DSW. 

RACINE — Hobby Lobby and DSW, neighboring stores at Regency Point Plaza, 2308 S. Green Bay Road, are temporarily closed.

The Journal Times first received a tip of the closures on Saturday, and a reporter has since then reached out to both stores multiple times. The stores remain closed as of Thursday afternoon.

A customer service representative from DSW responded Thursday afternoon: "We checked our resources and currently we do not have a confirmed time of when store will open. If you have any pickup order or if there is any other concern, then please let us know."

Hobby Lobby customer service did respond to an email directing a reporter to the company's media contact, which a reporter had already contacted.

A reporter also contacted the property manager of Regency Point, Stacey Hansen, with no response received.

Ralph Nichols, building inspector for the City of Racine, said he has not been contacted by either store. 

"From the exterior, I saw nothing, no sinkhole whatsoever. It doesn't make sense that a sinkhole would be inside the store. Water damage maybe, but I don't know," he said.

Harbor Freight and other stores in the plaza remain open. 

