WATERFORD — The Waterford Public Library has reduced its hours of operation — closing entirely on Saturdays — in response to $100,000 in lost financial support from the village.

A library board member said officials were anguished over the reductions, but decided that the village’s funding cut made it impossible to continue the facility’s previous level of service.

In addition to closing on Saturday, the public library is opening later and closing sooner on weekdays — trimming its total hours of service from 58 hours a week to 44.

“It is terrible — absolutely terrible,” Library Board member Kelly Klein said. “We have agonized over this.”

The library records about 52,000 visitors a year, or more than 100 a day on average.

The Village Board in November slashed 2023 funding for the library from $300,000 to $200,000, as part of a $16.5 million spending plan for village government that raised property taxes from $2.6 million to $2.9 million.

Village leaders contend that the library has been overfunded and overstaffed, and that some of the facility’s spending decisions have been questionable.

Village President Don Houston said the library’s budget still amounts to $50,000 a month, on average, and he believes that should be enough to avoid reducing the facility’s hours.

Houston said he is particularly disappointed to see the doors closed on Saturdays.

Asked how the operation could maintain the status quo with $100,000 less in funding, Houston said he has no direct control over how the library spends its money.

“I’d like the library to be open, and it’s disappointing,” he said. “But I don’t make those decisions.”

Village Board member Tamara Pollnow said village trustees did not intend to reduce the library’s operating hours with the funding cut this year. She acknowledged hearing from library patrons who are disappointed to see the facility closed on Saturdays.

“Ideally, we would want to have as many hours as we could,” Pollnow said.

Village Board members, however, have resisted calls for reinstating the library’s lost funding in the 2023 budget.

Located at 101 N. River St., the library operates in a village-owned building — next door to Village Hall — but it functions separately and is governed by its own board of directors. The budget of $660,000 includes village and county funding, as well as private support.

Last year, the library opened at 8:30 a.m. six days a week and closed at 8 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, at 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Effective this spring, the library opens at 9 a.m. and closes at 7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, and at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

Library Director Heather Kinkade declined to comment, referring questions to members of the Library Board.

Board President Loribeth Isola and others could not be reached for comment.

Board records indicate that the reduced hours of service were approved in March, took effect April 10, and are scheduled to continue through Labor Day.

Library officials also have discussed laying off employees and cutting certain programs in response to the lost financial support from the village.

Klein called the reduced operating hours “heartbreaking” and said the changes would not be necessary if the Village Board had maintained its funding of the library.

“It is absolutely due to the funding,” she said.

Library officials consulted with regular patrons and determined that most people would rather see Saturday service ended rather than see even shorter hours during the week.

Cutting back hours to any degree, Klein said, was a painful decision among those who value the library as a community resource and a center of learning.

“I can’t even tell you how much there was put into agonizing over that,” she said.

Pollnow, who also serves on the Library Board, said she has alerted her fellow village trustees to the reduced service levels at the library. She said the library’s hours seem to be set for the summer, but the Village Board may consider the issue after that.

Pollnow initially said there was no chance of restoring the library’s funds until next year. But then she said the subject could move forward after the summer months.

Asked if she favors undoing the funding cut, Pollnow said, “As soon as we are able, I am in favor of it.”

