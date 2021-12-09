History never to be forgotten: 9 markers placed around Racine honoring city's role in Underground Railroad

RACINE — Racine is honoring its role in the Underground Railroad with more visual aids than before.

The City of Racine and members of the community held a dedication ceremony in Monument Square on Thursday afternoon for nine new historical markers being installed throughout Downtown. The markers indicate significant sites of the Underground Railroad, along which enslaved people moved on their way to freedom.

The nine are joining an existing marker that was installed in 2007 on the south side of the Root River, east of the Main Street bridge. The 10 markers are to be known as the Racine Underground Railroad Freedom Heritage Trail.

The Racine Underground Railroad Freedom Heritage Trail actually includes 27 sites across the county, but only the 10 in the Downtown are being memorialized at this time.

A pamphlet that accompanies the walking/driving tour has been available at the Racine Heritage Museum since 2008.

Building a ‘just community’

Racine Mayor Cory Mason, City Council member Mollie Jones, Racine Heritage Museum Director Chris Paulson and representatives of the Professional Women’s Network for Service spoke on the importance of recognizing Racine’s history and participation in the Underground Railroad.

Mason said it’s important to tell the history of something because if “we don’t learn our history, we can forget it.” He added that he is grateful to the nonprofits, churches and businesses that have allowed these plaques to be placed on or near their properties.

Follow the trail The historical markers as part of the Racine Underground Railroad Freedom Heritage Trail are found in these spots: South side of Root River, east of Main Street Bridge

Racine Heritage Museum

Monument Square

First Presbyterian Church

On Sixth Street at Sixth and Villa streets

Southeast corner of Fourth and Main streets

North side of Fourth Street, east of Main Street

826 State St.

1120 Grand Ave., adjacent to St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church

Wisconsin Avenue between Fifth and Sixth streets (not installed yet)

“We’re still trying to find our freedom and equality and build a just community, even today,” Mason said, noting he’s “honored” to be the mayor of a city that played a role in the Underground Railroad.

There is still work to be done when it comes to finding freedom, he continued. “I hope that by honoring the story, remembering the story and honoring the work by PWNS and other community partners at the museum, that we can continue to tell that story.”

Pauline Mitchell, PWNS Underground Railroad project director, said it is rewarding to witness tangible evidence of the deliberate, thoughtful, resolute and scholarly efforts of the collaborators for this segment of the project.

“The Underground Railroad was successful in increasing the northern opposition to slavery, help hasten the Civil War, freed many men, women and children and gave rise to the end of slavery. This is why PWNS is so bullish about getting this project out in the forefront,” Mitchell said.

Recognizing Glover

Jones said during the process of bringing these markers to the city, she learned the story of Joshua Glover, a slave who in 1854 escaped to Canada with the help of Racinians.

“The time had come for us to pull the story of Joshua Glover, and the story of the abolitionists in Wisconsin, take it from the shelves, dust it off, and bring it to the floor,” said PWNS organizer Pearline Terry. “We took it. And initially, we nurtured it. And the dream became a reality.”

A 2-ton boulder in Monument Square was erected in 2002 to recognize the city’s role in the Glover case. Glover was an enslaved person who had escaped to Racine and sold handmade items in Monument Square, then known as Haymarket Square, until he was arrested in 1854 and taken to a jail in Milwaukee.

About 100 men gathered in Haymarket Square, then took a steamer to Milwaukee to protest Glover’s arrest, which eventually led to them breaking him out of jail. Glover was smuggled via the Underground Railroad to Canada, where he lived out the rest of his life.

Racine Underground Railroad Heritage Trail moves closer to reality RACINE — The city is a bit closer to memorializing the important role it played for people escaping slavery on the Underground Railroad.

“I did not have an idea that there were so many people that had been involved as abolitionists to help our enslaved ancestors get out of harm’s way,” Jones said.

Chris Paulson, executive director of the Racine Heritage Museum, said he appreciates the fact that the partnership with PWNS goes back decades and together they are able to share a “new recognition story that is so compelling to these communities.”

“You just can’t overstate the importance of this community in the most pivotal part of our nation’s history,” Paulson said. “I am just deeply grateful for … on a personal level, the friendships that we have made over the decades, and the work that we continue to do together to make sure that this story is preserved and shared for generations.”

In photos: Stops along the Racine Underground Railroad Heritage Trail Site Map A pamphlet outlining the sites on the self-guided walking/driving tour of the Roots of Freedom Underground Railroad Heritage Trail has been av… The Racine Heritage Museum. Racine has a rich abolitionist history and accounts of smuggling escaped slaves to safety. The Racine Heritage Museum was one of several organ… Racine Heritage Museum marker This marker will be placed outside of the Racine Heritage Museum to note the contribution the museum has made to maintaining the history that … Location of Reverend Kinney's home Reverend Martin Kinney was the pastor of the Congregational Church and an ardent abolitionist who gave an anti-slavery speech the night Joshua… Reverend Kinney's house marker Markers such as this one, designating the location of Rev. Martin Kinney's home on State Street, are to be part of the Racine Underground Rail… The Racine Advocate The former location of the Racine Advocate whose editor, Charles Clement, spread the word about Glover's capture. Racine Advocate marker This marker will denote the location of the Racine Advocate. Cartwright's Blacksmith Shop This was the approximate location of Cartwright's Blacksmith Shop. Justinian Cartwright was born free in Kentucky and later moved to Racine wh… Cartwright's Blacksmith Shop marker UR First Presbyterian Church

