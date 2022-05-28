 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RACINE COUNTY FAIR | 100th anniversary

History makes a comeback with restoration of Racine County Fair's oldest building

Racine Mercantile Hall restored and repainted on county fairgrounds 2022

Located at 1549 15th Ave. on the county fairgrounds in Yorkville, Mercantile Hall has been refurbished and repainted to its original colors of steel grey and forest green. 

 Scott Williams

YORKVILLE — A piece of Racine County Fair history has been salvaged and restored, and will be back in service during this summer's 100th-anniversary county fair.

Julie Moyer with old Mercantile Hall sign at site of building restoration

Volunteer organizer Julie Moyer looks over an old Mercantile Hall sign inside the 1927 Racine Mercantile Hall building undergoing a restoration effort on the grounds of the Racine County Fair in Yorkville.

Donors have contributed nearly $100,000 to refurbish the Racine Mercantile Hall, a project that is approaching completion after a successful effort led by volunteers.

Once a center of activity during the yearly county fair, Mercantile Hall had long since fallen into disrepair and been closed to the public, relegated to a place for storage of picnic tables.

But organizers of a restoration effort launched last year say the historic building will reopen and will welcome back visitors during the 2022 county fair, scheduled to open July 27.

"Things are coming together," said Julie Moyer, head of the volunteer group. "People are really behind it."

Volunteer organizer Julie Moyer stands inside Racine Mercantile Hall in Yorkville

Julie Moyer of Union Grove, shown inside the Racine Mercantile Hall, has led a volunteer drive to restore the historic exhibition hall on the grounds of the Racine County Fair in Yorkville. 

Racine County kicked off the fundraising drive last year with a $50,000 contribution, using sales tax revenue rebated from the Miller Park stadium tax. That was followed by other donations from individuals, businesses, local government and private organizations.

Just $10,000 remains to be raised toward the goal of $100,000.

Union Grove real estate broker Jeff Braun said he happily made a contribution, because he remembers Mercantile Hall from its heyday and he does not want to see it neglected.

"It's just a great project," Braun said. "Put it back the way it was. It's too bad we can't put everything back the way it was."

Located at 1549 15th Ave. on the county fairgrounds in Yorkville, Mercantile Hall was built in 1927 as a place where Racine merchants could display their goods during the county fair. It is the oldest structure still standing on the county fairgrounds.

Using the donated funds, volunteers have restored the 120-foot-long building with a new foundation and flooring, new windows, structural repairs, cleaning and repainting. The building's exterior has been returned to its original colors of steel grey and forest green.

Still to be completed are new doors, landscaping and new signage.

Mike Aimone

Aimone

Mike Aimone, another member of the volunteer group and former Union Grove village president, said organizers were worried initially about whether donors would come forward to help fund the project.

But the restoration effort has resonated with donors, Aimone said, because so many people have memories of Mercantile Hall from past county fairs.

"It's a living monument," he said of the building. "The county fair lives in the hearts of people."

Painter Attila Jordan works inside the Racine Mercantile Hall during renovations

Attila Jordan of Jordan's Painting applies a coat of paint inside the Racine Mercantile Hall, which is undergoing a makeover as the oldest structure on the Racine County Fairgrounds. 

Other donations have come from the Union Grove Kiwanis Club, Robert E. Funk Farms, Bird Farms, Curb Appeal Home Inspections, Grove Liquor, Kuiper Family Farm, Whitley Farms, Schaal Dairy Farm, History Seekers of the Union Grove Area, the Town of Norway, and Village of Yorkville, among many individuals and others.

Richelle Kastenson, whose family made donations through Kastenson Farms and another business, Harry Hansen Meat Services, said the family has longstanding ties and affections with the county fair.

Kastenson said although much has changed about the fairgrounds, she and her family wanted to make sure Mercantile Hall did not disappear into the history books.

"It's always just been there," she said. "That tradition and that family aspect stays the same."

During the 2022 county fair, scheduled to continue from July 27 to July 31, the restored Mercantile Hall will greet visitors with displays highlighting the 100-year history of the fair.

Julie Moyer sizes up pieces of new display cabinets inside Racine Mercantile Hall

Volunteer leader Julie Moyer shows how new display cases will be installed in the refurbished Racine Mercantile Hall for the building's reopening during the 2022 Racine County Fair.

Special display cases are being assembled hold artifacts and other records of the past century.

Moyer, who had been contemplating a Mercantile Hall project for several years, said she is thrilled to see the historic property getting a makeover and again becoming a destination for fair goers.

"I am overjoyed, to be honest with you," she said. "I just am so, so overwhelmed."

