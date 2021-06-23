Historic North Shore Line train car restored for service; see it in person starting Sunday

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bringing it back

Car 761 was one of 25 new interurban coaches ordered from the Standard Steel Car Co. in 1930. In 1949, the car was modernized and in 1957 it was repainted in the “Silverliner” paint scheme. The car was in service on the North Shore Line before the Line ceased operation in early 1963. The car has been restored in the classic Silverliner colors, inside and out.

More than two-dozen volunteers, led by Eric Zabelny and Paul Averdung, worked more than 1,000 hours to complete the $42,700 restoration project.

This historic train car will make its first revenue run on the East Troy Railroad at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 10. Tickets for this exclusive event are available in limited quantity for $100. The event will include a photo run-by and small souvenir as well as cake and punch at the East Troy Depot after the trip. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit easttroyrr.org/north-shore-761.html.