Historic North Shore Line train car restored for service; celebration ceremony set for Sunday in East Troy

After more than a year of intensive restoration, the historic Chicago North Shore and Milwaukee Car 761 will be back in service after 58 years.

A ceremony to celebrate the restored train car will be be held at noon Sunday at the East Troy Depot, 2002 Church St., East Troy. Major donors to the railroad and restoration project will take a brief ride on the car, followed by cake and punch inside the depot.

“The restoration project was extensive and the results are outstanding,” said Ryan Jonas, president of the East Troy Railroad Museum. “Volunteers who are old enough to remember riding on the North Shore Line say it’s almost spooky walking into the car because it looks so much like it would have back in 1963. It’s like going back in time.”

The Chicago North Shore and Milwaukee Railroad ran between the Loop in downtown Chicago and Sixth Street in downtown Milwaukee from 1916 through Jan. 21, 1963. Railroad historian and photographer William Middleton described the North Shore Line as a “super interurban.”

