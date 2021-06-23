Historic North Shore Line train car restored for service; celebration ceremony set for Sunday in East Troy

After more than a year of intensive restoration, the historic Chicago North Shore and Milwaukee Car 761 will be back in service after 58 years.
A ceremony to celebrate the restored train car will be be held at noon Sunday at the East Troy Depot, 2002 Church St., East Troy. Major donors to the railroad and restoration project will take a brief ride on the car, followed by cake and punch inside the depot.
“The restoration project was extensive and the results are outstanding,” said Ryan Jonas, president of the East Troy Railroad Museum. “Volunteers who are old enough to remember riding on the North Shore Line say it’s almost spooky walking into the car because it looks so much like it would have back in 1963. It’s like going back in time.”
The Chicago North Shore and Milwaukee Railroad ran between the Loop in downtown Chicago and Sixth Street in downtown Milwaukee from 1916 through Jan. 21, 1963. Railroad historian and photographer William Middleton described the North Shore Line as a “super interurban.”
Car 761 was one of 25 new interurban coaches ordered from the Standard Steel Car Co. in 1930. In 1949, the car was modernized and in 1957 it was repainted in the "Silverliner" paint scheme. The car was in service on the North Shore Line before the Line ceased operation in early 1963. The car has been restored in the classic Silverliner colors, inside and out.
More than 25 volunteers, led by Eric Zabelny and Paul Averdung, worked more than 1,000 hours to complete the $42,700 restoration project.
This historic train car will make its first revenue run on the East Troy Railroad at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 10. Tickets for this exclusive event are available in limited quantity for $100. The event will include a photo run-by and small souvenir as well as cake and punch at the East Troy Depot after the trip. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit easttroyrr.org/north-shore-761.html.
Regular trains at the East Troy Railroad Museum also will be running at 10 a.m. July 10 with the last train departing at 3 p.m. The trains will complete a 90-minute, 14-mile round-trip between East Troy and Indianhead Park in Mukwonago with a stop at the popular Elegant Farmer. First tickets may be exchanged for rides all day, subject to availability. Passengers can also board at the Elegant Farmer, 1545 Main St., Mukwonago.
For more information about the East Troy Railroad Museum, go to easttroyrr.org or call 262-642-3263.