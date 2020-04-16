Historic Franciscan Friars site in Burlington could see changes under rezoning plan

BURLINGTON — While no specific details have come to light at this time, a series of technical requests linked to deeply rooted land under the auspices of Franciscan Friars could mean future changes ahead.
The City of Burlington Plan Commission on Tuesday, meeting remotely, revisited a proposal to tweak zoning for portions of the three-lot parcel encompassing the Franciscan land, located at 2457 Browns Lake Drive (Highway W).
Commissioners, who initially reviewed the rezoning plans in January, recommended proceeding with a proposal to rezone two of the lots to a multi-family residential district and leave one lot with the institutional district designation that has long been attached to the property.
In the last go-around of the Franciscan site at the very beginning of the year, the issue was tabled because a zoning designation at that time, calling for low-density housing, was deemed an inappropriate use for the two lots.
In a memo in Tuesday’s Plan Commission packet, Megan Watkins, assistant city administrator and zoning administrator, reiterated why the issue is going before Burlington officials at this time.
“The owners and users of the property … are looking to subdivide and recalibrate the zoning of the parcel for greater flexibility of use, future development and ownership of lots 1, 2 and 3,” Watkins wrote.
At Tuesday’s meeting, City Planner Tanya Fonseca said the current zoning is considered outdated.
“It didn’t match what their current and future needs are,” Fonseca said.
The Franciscan property, which has been designated as a landmark, once functioned as a full-fledged monastery and priest training facility, complete with a working farm. Other events, including Masses and local high school graduations, also had taken place on the property.
The site, which remains under the ownership of the friars’ Assumption Blessed Mary Province, has been repurposed over time. In recent years, the Queen of Peace Friary was built on the grounds to house aging friars.
Commissioners spent little time at Tuesday’s meeting advancing the rezoning proposal to the next step.
“These are the changes we discussed at the last meeting (in January), so I think we’re moving in the right direction,” said 4th District Alderman Tom Preusker, who serves on the Plan Commission.
The panel’s recommendation will be reviewed further next Tuesday, when the City Council has its first comb-through of the details while meeting as a Committee of the whole. The timetable calls for the City Council voting on the rezoning at its May 5 meeting.
Church site plans tabled — again
Representatives of Cross Lutheran Church, 126 Chapel Terrace, also discussed with commissioners the congregation’s plans for its parking lot expansion and improvement effort, which first went before the panel last spring.
According to church representatives, the project has been delayed for several reasons, including a donation appeal to fund the new parking lot, which will replace the current, deteriorating one.
Joshua Kuehn, a representative of the church, said Cross representatives remain committed to improving the parking lot. In addition to housing worship services, the church frequently allows its premises to be used for communitywide events, including a polling site, Boy Scouts gatherings and grief support groups. It has also been used as a polling place.
“It’s for the betterment of the community to keep a safe parking lot,” Kuehn said, pointing out the earliest the work would take place is late in 2021.
Commissioners said they would render a recommendation on Cross’ specific plans for the parking lot once specific details — including renderings — are furnished to city officials.
