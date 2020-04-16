Historic Franciscan Friars site in Burlington could see changes under rezoning plan

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BURLINGTON — While no specific details have come to light at this time, a series of technical requests linked to deeply rooted land under the auspices of Franciscan Friars could mean future changes ahead.

The City of Burlington Plan Commission on Tuesday, meeting remotely, revisited a proposal to tweak zoning for portions of the three-lot parcel encompassing the Franciscan land, located at 2457 Browns Lake Drive (Highway W).

Commissioners, who initially reviewed the rezoning plans in January, recommended proceeding with a proposal to rezone two of the lots to a multi-family residential district and leave one lot with the institutional district designation that has long been attached to the property.

In the last go-around of the Franciscan site at the very beginning of the year, the issue was tabled because a zoning designation at that time, calling for low-density housing, was deemed an inappropriate use for the two lots.

In a memo in Tuesday’s Plan Commission packet, Megan Watkins, assistant city administrator and zoning administrator, reiterated why the issue is going before Burlington officials at this time.