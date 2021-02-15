Historic cold leads to no major incidents over weekend; 2 Racine men dead from shoveling-related heart attacks

Even though temperatures fell to a dangerous minus 8 degrees early Sunday morning in Racine County — with wind chills reaching minus 26 at one point — no major cold-related incidents or deaths have been reported across Racine County, according to leaders from six different Racine County first-responder departments.

However, two Racine men, aged 46 and 51, have died — on Jan. 26 and Feb. 1, respectively — after suffering heart attacks apparently while shoveling, according to Racine County Medical Examiner Michael Payne.

“Both had medical histories that put them at risk while participating in strenuous activity such as shoveling snow. Both found outside lying next to their snow shovels after being observed ‘down’ by their neighbors, who called 911,” Payne said in an email.

Two also died two years ago

Bitter cold in January 2019 was linked to two deaths in Racine County.