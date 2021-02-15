Historic cold leads to no major incidents over weekend; 2 Racine men dead from shoveling-related heart attacks

Even though temperatures fell to a dangerous minus 8 degrees early Sunday morning in Racine County — with wind chills reaching minus 26 at one point — no major cold-related incidents or deaths have been reported across Racine County, according to leaders from six different Racine County first-responder departments.
However, two Racine men, aged 46 and 51, have died — on Jan. 26 and Feb. 1, respectively — after suffering heart attacks apparently while shoveling, according to Racine County Medical Examiner Michael Payne.
“Both had medical histories that put them at risk while participating in strenuous activity such as shoveling snow. Both found outside lying next to their snow shovels after being observed ‘down’ by their neighbors, who called 911,” Payne said in an email.
Two also died two years ago
Bitter cold in January 2019 was linked to two deaths in Racine County.
That year, as wind chills reached minus 50 degrees Fahrenheit on Jan. 30, one 65-year-old woman from Mount Pleasant apparently froze to death outside the doorway of her Sheridan Road home and a 69-year-old man in Dover reportedly died after suffering “a cardiac event” while he was shoveling. The Dover man, Mark Rickard, had a history of cardiac issues.
At the time, Payne advised doing some sort of warm-up activity because of how taxing shoveling can be. The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Medical Center advises not shoveling if you have heart disease and to have aspirin at the ready if “your breathing is … off,” to not have a heavy meal before shoveling, to drink water first, to dress in layers, and to not have had much coffee or a cigarette before beginning shoveling.
More rough weather coming
The National Weather Service put Racine under another winter storm warning Monday, despite the city just getting over a snowstorm on Saturday that accumulated about 2 inches.
The City of Racine issued a snow emergency Monday that is due to expire at noon Tuesday.
Snow is forecast to appear throughout the week, with chances of snow listed on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday — although precipitation chances remain below 50% each day after Tuesday.