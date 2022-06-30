Historic building ready for a rebirth at 100th Racine County Fair July 27-31

YORKVILLE — As most any 4-H kid will tell you, getting a project finished in time for the Racine County Fair is not always easy.

Julie Moyer and her team have managed to finish theirs with time to spare.

Moyer and other volunteers gathered Wednesday night to celebrate completion of their restoration effort on Racine Mercantile Hall, the oldest building on the county fairgrounds.

The 1927 structure, which has not been open to the public for about a decade, will enjoy a return to prominence July 27-31 during this year's historic 100th anniversary Racine County Fair.

County Executive Jonathan Delagrave joined other dignitaries Wednesday at a grand reopening ceremony, and applauded the efforts of Moyer and her restoration team.

Mercantile Hall and part of the fairgrounds are owned by the county.

"We couldn't be more proud," Delagrave said.

Jeff Busch, president of the Racine County Agricultural Society, which produces the county fair, announced that this year's opening ceremony at noon July 27 will take place at the restored Mercantile Hall.

Having the landmark structure back in the same year as the historic 100-year anniversary, Busch said, will make this year's county fair extra special.

"It ties it all together," he said.

Located at 1549 15th Ave. on the county fairgrounds, Mercantile Hall was built in 1927 as a place where Racine merchants could display their goods during the fair. The longtime center of fair activity later fell into disrepair and was relegated to a storage facility in recent years.

Moyer launched a "Save the Mercantile" campaign and raised $100,000, including $50,000 from the county.

The 120-foot-long building got new windows, new doors, new flooring, and foundation and structural repairs for a structure that was almost literally falling down before the volunteers got hold of it. The exterior was returned to its original colors of steel grey and forest green.

And an oversized faucet of running water seemingly suspended in midair — which thrilled generations of fair-going children — has been recreated, too.

Workers racing to get the project ready for the 2022 county fair ended up finishing almost a full month ahead of schedule.

Before a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday night, Moyer thanked many donors and contractors who helped.

The interior has been outfitted with new display cabinets, and the History Seekers of the Union Grove Area assembled permanent displays highlighting the first 100 years of the county fair.

Moyer assured those in attendance at the grand reopening that much more will be happening inside the new Mercantile Hall.

"Don't think that you've seen everything; there's going to be lots more," she said. "This building is going nowhere for another hundred years."

When Moyer invited her fellow "Save the Mercantile" committee members up front with her, they were greeted with a round of applause from about 75 people in attendance.

Mike Aimone, another committee member and a former Union Grove village president, presented Moyer with a commemorative plaque in recognition of her work to save the historic county fair structure.

Even when the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily slowed the effort, Aimone said, Moyer kept the committee together and refused to give up.

"Her determination, her drive, her enthusiasm did not wane," Aimone said. "It was contagious."

