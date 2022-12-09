Historic bank property in Downtown Burlington finds new life after property sale

BURLINGTON — A key location in the Loop business district is vacant no more, as a buyer steps forward to bring new life to a site that was once Wisconsin's oldest active bank.

Chase Bank, which closed its branch at 189 E. Chestnut St. in September 2021, has sold the property to a financial services firm that is relocating its growing operation to the site.

The arrival of Thrivent Financial Shoreline Group is drawing cheers from neighboring business owners who were troubled to see the old bank building sit empty for more than a year.

A bank had been operating at the Downtown Burlington location for more than 180 years, making it the oldest continually-operating bank in Wisconsin when Chase shut down.

Thrivent Shoreline President Scott Herrmann said although his business is not a bank, he is excited to be joining the Loop district and its vibrant atmosphere, with both shopping and outdoor festivities.

"This is sort of like Party Central for all of Burlington," he said.

Situated at the corner of Chestnut and Pine Street, the storefront property anchors one end of the semi-circular Loop district of restaurants, gift shops and other shopping and visitor destinations.

Chase Bank, which took over from Bank One in 2004, closed the branch for business considerations, including a rise in popularity for alternative online banking options rather than traditional in-person banking.

Chase spokesman Brian Hanover confirmed the property sale to Thrivent Shoreline, but declined to comment further.

Herrmann said the sale price was $477,500.

Other business owners in the Loop said they welcome Thrivent Shoreline and the renewed activity in the old bank.

"I'm ecstatic," said Ralph Zumpano, owner of Zumpano's Ristorante & Pizzeria, 180 E. Chestnut St., located just across the street.

Noting that customer traffic already is robust for most businesses in the Loop, Zumpano said he hopes to see new customers in his restaurant among Thrivent employees or customers.

"It's very exciting to have a new neighbor again," he said.

Kelly Hansen, owner of Hansen's Ice Cream Parlor, 129 E. Chestnut St., said the loss of Chase Bank brought a decrease in customer traffic. Hansen said she, too, has high hopes for a positive impact from Thrivent's arrival.

"I'm happy to see that we don't have that empty building," she said. "It's fantastic."

Thrivent Shoreline is moving from its existing Burlington location not far away at 400 N. Pine St. Officials expect to complete the move to the Loop by January.

Thrivent Financial, which is headquartered in Minneapolis, is a religious-based company formed from the merger of two Lutheran fraternal benefit societies. With branch locations throughout the Midwest, the company calls itself "a holistic financial services organization driven by a higher purpose."

Herrmann affiliated with the company 15 years ago, starting in the basement of his home. From Burlington, he now operates six locations with about 20 employees under the Thrivent Shoreline name.

The company provides life insurance, retirement planning, wealth management and other financial services.

With nine employees based in Burlington, Herrmann approached Chase about the former bank location this spring. Chase would not sell the building to another bank, he said, and the former occupant plans to continue operating an outdoor ATM at the site.

Moving from a current storefront with 1,800 square feet, Herrmann said, the estimated 4,000-square-foot former bank property will allow him to hire more staff and expand.

"We just needed room to grow," he said.

Thrivent Shoreline has been active in supporting festivals and other special events in Burlington.

Laura White, an office staff member, said she and the other employees hope that moving to the Loop — closer to the center of downtown — will allow them to become even more involved in civic activities.

"It was important that we stayed in the Downtown Burlington area," White said.

The company will retain ownership of the building at 400 N. Pine St., part of which already has been leased to a mortgage broker.

Kevin McSwain, a broker with Guaranteed Rate, has leased about half of the property for his mortgage lending business. For the past year, McSwain has been working largely out of his home.

Having his own office space, he said, will allow him to hold seminars, presentations and maybe even wine-and-cheese events.

McSwain said he was thrilled to have the chance to locate his business in Downtown Burlington.

"I absolutely love it," he said. "I'm blessed to be able to plug into that kind of space."

