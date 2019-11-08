Highway 32 work set to finish next Friday, DOT says

CALEDONIA — The Highway 32 (Douglas Avenue) resurfacing project between Five Mile Road and Highway 31 is on track to be completed on Nov. 15, according to Wisconsin Department of Transportation spokesman Michael Pyritz.

The $6 million project, which included resurfacing of just over a mile of Highway 32 and reconstructing the intersections of Highway 31 and Six Mile Road and highways 31 and 32, began in May. Motorists have had to take a detour of Highway 31 to Four Mile Road to Highway 32 during construction.

DOT officials said all along that the project would be done in the fall, but Pyritz indicated it fell at least somewhat behind schedule due to weather.

“Mother Nature has thrown a few haymakers our way,” Pyritz said. Crews will return in the spring to perform landscaping work, but all signals, curbs and gutter lines should be installed by Friday, Pyritz said.

The project improvements are: