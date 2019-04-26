CALEDONIA — On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is scheduled to begin resurfacing approximately two miles of Highway 32 (Douglas Avenue), from Five Mile Road to the Highway 31/32 split. As part of this project, spot sections of reconstruction are needed along Highway 32 at the intersections of Five Mile Road and Six Mile Road, as well as for the replacement of two box culverts.
Planned improvements include:
- Two miles of resurfacing of Highway 32.
- Roadway widening along 6 Mile Road between Highway 31 and Highway 32.
- Intersection improvements at 5 Mile Road, 6 Mile Road and Highway 31.
- New traffic signals installed at the intersection of Highways 31 and 32.
- Two new box culverts installed near Matthew Lane and Harvest Lane.
Access during construction
To minimize traffic impact, the project will be constructed in stages. Access for local traffic to and from residences and businesses within the work zone will remain open at all times. Also, access for residents along Six Mile Road east of Highway 32 will remain open at all times, by utilizing the triangle intersections of Six Mile Road, Highway 31 and Highway 32. For certain phases of the project, short detours will be posted for non-local traffic along nearby Highway 31 and Four Mile Road.
The contractor, Payne & Dolan Inc., is planning on completing the $6 million project by this fall. The schedule of work is weather dependent and subject to change.
More information can be found on the project website at: https://projects.511wi.gov/32rac/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.