Highway 20/83 project to be mostly stalled during winter

WATERFORD — Residents should not expect much more work to be done on the Downtown Waterford Highway 20/83 reconstruction project until next spring, according to a project update.

The yearlong project to reconstruct 1.8 miles of Highway 20/83 will be largely dormant this winter, mostly due to weather, according to Wisconsin Department of Transportation spokesman Michael Pyritz.

“Weather conditions are going further and further along as far as not being able to get a quality product put in,” Pyritz said.

The bulk of the work planned for this winter involves rebuilding the Main Street bridge, Pyritz said.

“We do a lot of structure work in the winter months,” he said. “It’s something you can actually do.”

More work will resume in the spring, according to the project update. That includes final work on sidewalks, retaining walls, traffic signals and “other incidental work.”