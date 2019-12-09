You are the owner of this article.
Highway 20/83 project to be mostly stalled during winter
Waterford

Highway 20/83 project to be mostly stalled during winter

Waterford Bridge Out

Work on the Highway 20/83 project in Downtown Waterford is shown Nov. 18. Work will be carried over into spring as construction will be slowing during the winter. 

 Jonathon Sadowski

WATERFORD — Residents should not expect much more work to be done on the Downtown Waterford Highway 20/83 reconstruction project until next spring, according to a project update.

The yearlong project to reconstruct 1.8 miles of Highway 20/83 will be largely dormant this winter, mostly due to weather, according to Wisconsin Department of Transportation spokesman Michael Pyritz.

“Weather conditions are going further and further along as far as not being able to get a quality product put in,” Pyritz said.

The bulk of the work planned for this winter involves rebuilding the Main Street bridge, Pyritz said.

“We do a lot of structure work in the winter months,” he said. “It’s something you can actually do.”

More work will resume in the spring, according to the project update. That includes final work on sidewalks, retaining walls, traffic signals and “other incidental work.”

Embattled Caledonia contractor Cornerstone Pavers, which handled the maligned Highway MM project in Mount Pleasant, was dropped from the $17 million Highway 20/83 project in late July. Prime contractor Zenith Tech replaced Cornerstone with Marshfield-based Trierweiler Construction and Supply Co.

Trierweiler crews were observed removing concrete Cornerstone had laid, Waterford Village Administrator Zeke Jackson said when Cornerstone was removed from the project. Cornerstone had been laying concrete that was not up to standards, Jackson said.

The Highway 20/83 project was supposed to be done this fall. It was unclear, at the time that Cornerstone was removed, if the shake-up would push back the expected completion date.

