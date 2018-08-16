MOUNT PLEASANT — The Highway MM reconstruction project has slipped slightly behind schedule, officials say, but the road is expected to be fully paved and open by mid-November.
The 2-mile stretch of Highway MM is being reconstructed this year between highways 31 and 38 by Cornerstone Pavers of Caledonia.
Julie Anderson, Racine County director of public works and development services, Tuesday afternoon provided this update: “The MM schedule has been moved back slightly. Our understanding is that the contractor must have the new road completely paved and open by the middle of November … and then the contractor will be allowed to do minor finishing work along the right-of-way into December.
“It is not at all unusual for landscaping to be completed into the next season, which may be the case with this project as well,” she said.
Anderson also said the contractor, Cornerstone Pavers, has made “a lot of progress in the past few weeks, which we are all happy to see.”
Cornerstone Pavers did not respond to requests for a comment.
The project
Last year the county approved spending $250,000 to acquire right-of-way to allow the intersection with Highway 38/Old Mill Road to be pushed a few hundred feet west. The realignment should address maintenance and safety concerns at the intersection, officials have said.
“In addition,” Anderson said, “the reconstruction of the intersection a bit farther west will allow for better traffic queuing and stacking from Rapids Drive and over the Highway 38 bridge.”
She continued, “The new intersection will align with Old Mill Road to allow better traffic maneuvering in that area. The (Wisconsin Department of Transportation) is paying for the new traffic signals at the intersection as part of the cooperative agreement we have in place.”
When completed, Highway MM will have new pavement and repaired drainage structures. Right- and left-turn lanes will be added at both the Rivershore Drive and Circle Drive intersections.
And the outside lanes of Highway MM will be made wider to accommodate bicycles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Why do we continue to provide bicycle lanes on dangerous roads? Bicyclists constitute a.grave danger to themselves and to drivers on these roads. They just don't belong on busy roads and they dont belong on narrow country roads. Stay on the bike paths that are meant for them. Don't come west of I94 eirher.
Get off his lawn too!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.