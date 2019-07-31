MOUNT PLEASANT — At the north and south ends of Highway MM are now signs reading “THANK YOU FOR YOUR PATIENCE DURING CONSTRUCTION."
The road was opened Wednesday afternoon, but one lane of Highway 38 (Northwestern Avenue) near the highway’s intersection with MM was expected to remain closed for about another two weeks while crews patch the pavement, according to state Department of Transportation spokesman Michael Pyritz.
“I am going with it is open rather than done,” Pyritz wrote in an email Wednesday afternoon. Last week the DOT said all work would be done by Wednesday.
The project, which started last May, has been plagued by delays. Caledonia-based Cornerstone Pavers has suffered for the delays, drawing harsh criticism from officials throughout Racine County. The project was funded by an 80/20 split between state and county funds.
On top of the Highway 38 patching, “there will be a few more weeks of punch-list items to finish,” Pyritz said. He did not elaborate on what those items were.
It was also not immediately clear what segment of 38 still needs to be patched. Two eastbound Highway 38 lanes west of MM remained closed Thursday afternoon, and the left-most turn lane on westbound Highway 38 at MM was also closed.
