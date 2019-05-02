MOUNT PLEASANT — After more than a year of delays and missed deadlines, the reconstruction of Highway MM is now anticipated to be completed by mid-July, depending on weather, according to Wisconsin Department of Transportation spokesman Michael Pyritz.
The $5.3 million project, which also involves work on Highway 38 (Northwestern Avenue), began last April, with estimated completion dates slipping further and further back as time went on. Caledonia-based Cornerstone Pavers has drawn ire from local officials for the extensive delays.
“This project has been long delayed so we will hold the contractor and the DOT accountable so this gets done as quickly as possible," Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said Thursday in an emailed statement. "Our residents and businesses have had enough of the orange barrels and lack of progress.”
In November, Delagrave told The Journal Times, “If it were up to me, Cornerstone Pavers would never have a project in Racine County ever again."
One lane of MM will remain open to southbound traffic until concrete work is complete, Pyritz said. Some curbs, pavement sections, signage, markings and driveways still need to be placed.
On the small section of Highway 38 affected, similar work still needs to be completed.
Other projects
As the MM project, with any luck, inches toward completion, the $6 million resurfacing of Highway 32 (Douglas Avenue) from 5 Mile Road to Highway 31 and partial reconstruction of portions of highways 31 and 32 is beginning.
First up is work on Six Mile Road, which will be partially reconstructed and widened between highways 31 and 32. Highway 31 will be closed at Six Mile Road while that intersection is worked on.
A detour has been posted on Highway 31 at Four Mile Road and Highway 32. Southbound traffic takes Highway 32 to Four Mile Road, then goes east to connect back to Highway 31. Northbound traffic takes the same route in the opposite direction.
Electric signs announcing the closure have been up for about a week on 31 near Six Mile. At first, they said the closure would begin Wednesday. When the road did not close Wednesday, the signs were changed to say the closure would begin Thursday.
As of noon Thursday, the road was not closed and it did not appear that any work was being done. Pyritz said he expects it “will be a few days until the more noticeable work gets underway.”
The intersections of Highway 32 and Five Mile Road, Six Mile Road and Highway 31 will also be improved, with the triangular intersection of highways 31 and 32 gaining a traffic signal.
The Highway 32 project, handled by Payne and Dolan, is projected to be completed by this fall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.