Try 1 month for 99¢
Intersection of highways MM and 38
Buy Now

Construction continues Monday on Highway MM and Highway 38. The deadline for completion of the project has been changed to Dec. 22. 

 RICARDO TORRES ricardo.torres@journaltimes.com

MOUNT PLEASANT — With winter coming, contractors working on highways MM and 38 are under the gun before Mother Nature calls a halt to their project.

The project originally had a completion date of Nov. 1. However, Edward Grasser, civil engineer with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, said because of weather and utility delays, the state granted Caledonia-based Cornerstone Pavers, LLC extra time to finish the project.

The new completion date is Dec. 22; any monetary damages for exceeding the deadline will, if necessary, occur after that date. However, landscaping work will probably be completed in the spring.

About 75 residents living near or on Highway MM gathered at the Mount Pleasant Village Hall on Monday to express frustration with the seeming lack of progress for a project that has been ongoing since April.

Josh Skarsten, project engineer for AECOM, said the contractor plans to pour concrete at the Highway 38 intersection soon. AECOM is a consultant working with the state and the lead contractor, Cornerstone.

“We’re anticipate late, week after next, when the concrete work is going to start on (Highway) MM itself. In between, all of that there’s going to be a lot of underground work at Highway 38,” Skarsten said. “Once we start paving (Highway) MM, it’s probably going to be three solid weeks, if not more, of concrete (work).”

Skarsten said more workers are being called in to help move the project along at a quicker pace so traffic can be on pavement before the end of December.

Background on Cornerstone

WisDOT and Racine County have put up the money to pay for the project. Cornerstone Pavers was awarded a $5.3 million contract to complete the project. The state is paying for 80 percent and the county is picking up the remaining 20 percent of costs for the project.

According to WisDOT records, since 2011, Cornerstone Pavers has had 27 WisDOT contracts throughout the state totaling more than $65 million. The company has also had to pay back $45,755 in liquidated damages for five projects that went beyond project deadlines.

WisDOT officials said the department withholds 5 percent from all payment estimates after 75 percent of the original contract amount has been paid out. The DOT keeps funds on retainer to cover adjustments until all final measurements for the contract items have been made.

For example, the DOT has more than $72,000 on retainer for a project Cornerstone worked on on Highway K near Interstate 94, and more than $78,000 for a project on 104th Street in Pleasant Prairie.

Preparing for snow

Grasser said the DOT shares the same concerns as Highway MM residents.

“We’re trying to get the pavement down for MM, through lanes and 38,” Grasser said. “There will be parking lanes available, driving and parking available, in the intermittent time … we’re working with all levels of DOT, we’re working with the county and we’re working with the contractor just to make sure,” Grasser said. “Everyone’s goal is to make sure this is completed.”

Skarsten said Cornerstone is working with the state and county to make sure they can still work in the event of an early snowfall.

“It’s going to be challenging, but that’s what we need to do,” Skarsten said.

Racine County Supervisor Don Trottier of Mount Pleasant, who represents the area where the construction is taking place, was present Monday and said he has been getting calls about the construction.

“The calls that I have received have been primarily on issues of safety,” Trottier said. “And rightfully so. We need to correct this … Dec. 22 it should be done, let’s keep our fingers crossed that it will be accomplished by that date.”

Trottier said he understands that the project is wearing on the patience of those who live and work in that area.

“This is what public comment is about; people need to voice their opinions,” Trottier said. “We need to listen to those things and correct the problems that are out there within out control.”

This meeting was the last of this format to get information to the residents, according to Skarsten.

Residents wishing to stay up-to-date on this project can sign up for a weekly email update through the state or the county.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Ricardo Torres covers federal, state and Racine County politics along with the Village of Mount Pleasant. He bleeds Wisconsin sports teams.

Load comments