MOUNT PLEASANT — It has been a rough summer for Meadowbrook Country Club and Restaurant as the road construction on County Highway MM right in front of the establishment has had a direct impact on business.
“People don’t want to drive down it, they run the risk of popping their tire and so forth,” said Meadowbrook general manager Jason Samuelian. “They’ve done a decent job of clearing the path … but obviously as a consumer and looking at the eye-sore and looking at the obstacle in getting here, that’s where it’s really affecting our business because people aren’t coming because of that fact.”
The project started in April and after originally being told by the contractor, Cornerstone Pavers, LLC based in Caledonia, that the project was going to be done by November, Samuelian said he does not believe the project will be done by the newest timeline – the end of December.
The project on County Highway MM and State Highway 28 costs over $5.3 million and is split between the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, which is providing 80 percent of the costs through federal funds; and Racine County, which is picking up the remaining 20 percent of costs.
Skip Theuring, co-owner and president of Meadowbrook, said 70 to 80 percent of its business is done between May and September
“We knew this couldn’t come at a worse time, but we knew the road had to get done,” Theuring said. “What’s frustrating us now, I honestly don’t think it’s going to get done this year. But even if it is, the last word we heard was Christmas.”
County concerned
MT Boyle, chief of staff to Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, said the county is frustrated with the lack of progress on the project and has expressed those frustrations to the DOT which is overseeing the project.
“Racine County has expressed its growing concern to the WisDOT regarding Cornerstone’s ability to meet critical project deadlines considering how far behind schedule the project remains and the rate of work being performed,” Boyle said.
Boyle said the county is “disheartened” that the project likely won’t be completed until December.
“The County has shared its serious concerns regarding successful completion of the project with the WisDOT and has sought WisDOT’s assistance and leadership in holding this contractor accountable to ensure timely completion of the project,” Boyle said.
Residents frustrated
On Tuesday, roughly 30 residents on Highway MM attended a public meeting with some representatives of Cornerstone Pavers and expressed their frustrations with the project.
Residents complained about the road being torn up and not maintained, tires popping and wheels being bent because of the gavel road.
Many residents voiced the observation that no work is being done on the project, even on days when the weather is cooperating.
Chris Cape, construction manager for Cornerstone Pavers, said the reason for the delay is because of AT&T utilities.
“When we gave the initial schedule for this project, we had the entire project done (by) Oct. 1,” Cape said. “We just got cleared (for) utilities on most of the project on MM. We still don’t have it clear from (Highway) 38 to Rivershore Drive for probably still another week. They’re still working on it.”
Cape said that before workers tore up the road, they did not know the utilities were there.
“We found those while we were excavating,” Cape said.
Normally contractors are fined each day a project is behind but Cape said for their project there is no monetary penalty when utilities cause a delay.
“Whatever deal the DOT has with AT&T prior to the project, that’s all supposed to be coordinated,” Cape said. “All of the fiber optics, all of these phone calls, the whole system comes together at (Highway) 38 and MM, and crosses over on Rivershore. There’s a lot of stuff running on MM.”
Cape said the company is also frustrated and its issues with AT&T have caused “as dramatic of a utility delay as I have ever seen anywhere.”
“There is supposed to be a coordinator who should’ve coordinated this work,” Cape said. “AT&T is a regular problem, and I’ve heard all kinds of reasons for it. I can sit here and speculate but I don’t have an answer to it. AT&T is very secretive of their facilities, for whatever reason.”
One resident asked, “Is anybody going to take any responsibility for anything here? I’m not hearing any answers.”
Cape reiterated that the problems with AT&T have caused the delay in the project.
“This has wreaked a lot of havoc with us too,” Cape said. “We planned our whole year around this project, this is a big project, and to have this thing get screwed up like this is a big deal.”
Boyle refuted Cape's claim that AT&T was entirely to blame for the delay.
“The County has grown increasingly frustrated with Cornerstone’s ongoing attempts to amend the scope and specifications of the project – (such as) requests to excavate or remove material from within the right of way beyond the approved WisDOT plan depths and limits – and has voiced those concerns to the WisDOT," Boyle said. "Only some, but certainly not all, of the delays encountered to this date can reasonably be attributed to AT&T utilities.”
The Journal Times has reached out to DOT to inquire about other contracts Cornerstone Pavers has with the department, whether or not they are on time and what the penalties are if they go past the deadline.
