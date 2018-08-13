MOUNT PLEASANT — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has scheduled an open house-style meeting to discuss the ongoing reconstruction of Highway MM and the intersection of Highway MM and Highway 38, according to a Racine County Public Works and Development Services release.
The meeting is scheduled to take place from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday, August 13, at the Mount Pleasant Village Hall, Room 1, 8811 Campus Drive.
The project contractor and WisDOT construction staff will be available to discuss the project and address any questions or concerns.
Work on the Highway MM began in April. It is expected to be completed in November, although the construction schedule is weather dependent and subject to change.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I don't understand the dot having MM meetings!? It's like a whole mile of road!? Why not have a meeting on I-94!? Going Northbound from the state line to 7 mile road was an hour and a half last week! Great planning! I guess we just suck it up and pay for it too! This should have been done 10 years ago.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.